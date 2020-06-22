307 S. Lincoln Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Updated 2 Bedroom Home with 2 Car Garage - Look no further! This home is perfect to call home, updated and is move in ready. It has 2 beds 1 bath, 2 car detached garage, appliances, enclosed sun porch, washer/dryer hookups, 1 on and 1 off street parking spot. Pet friendly home. 24 month lease.



Set a booking to view this home by calling us at 563-514-4956 and get the MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF First Month Rent!



Easy Street Property Management, LLC.

Licensed Real Estate Broker

Iowa and Illinois

5001 Tremont Ave Davenport, IA 52807



