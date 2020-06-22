All apartments in Davenport
307 S. Lincoln Ave.
307 S. Lincoln Ave.

307 South Lincoln Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

307 South Lincoln Avenue, Davenport, IA 52802

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Updated 2 Bedroom Home with 2 Car Garage - Look no further! This home is perfect to call home, updated and is move in ready. It has 2 beds 1 bath, 2 car detached garage, appliances, enclosed sun porch, washer/dryer hookups, 1 on and 1 off street parking spot. Pet friendly home. 24 month lease.

Set a booking to view this home by calling us at 563-514-4956 and get the MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF First Month Rent!

Easy Street Property Management, LLC.
Licensed Real Estate Broker
Iowa and Illinois
5001 Tremont Ave Davenport, IA 52807

(RLNE4048170)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 S. Lincoln Ave. have any available units?
307 S. Lincoln Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davenport, IA.
How much is rent in Davenport, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Davenport Rent Report.
What amenities does 307 S. Lincoln Ave. have?
Some of 307 S. Lincoln Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 S. Lincoln Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
307 S. Lincoln Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 S. Lincoln Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 307 S. Lincoln Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 307 S. Lincoln Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 307 S. Lincoln Ave. does offer parking.
Does 307 S. Lincoln Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 S. Lincoln Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 S. Lincoln Ave. have a pool?
No, 307 S. Lincoln Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 307 S. Lincoln Ave. have accessible units?
No, 307 S. Lincoln Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 307 S. Lincoln Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 307 S. Lincoln Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
