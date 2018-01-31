220 E 37TH Street

Amenities
$1450 - units A6,A7,B2,B3,B6,B7,C2,C3,C6,C7,D2,D3,E2,E3,E4 $1475 - units A2, A3,D6, D7, E7, E8, E9, F2, F3, F6, F7 $1500 - units A1, A4, A5, A8, B1, B4, B5, B8, C1, C4, C5, C8, D1, D4, D5, D8, E1, E5, E6, E10, F1, F4, F5 F8 New Construction Davenport Town home. 2 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath town home. Many lovely upgrades including granite countertops, hardwood flooring, stainless appliances, custom cabinetry and over-sized, attached 2 car garage. Washer & dryer included in unit. Listing agent has ownership interest in property.