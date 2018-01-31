All apartments in Davenport
Last updated May 20 2020 at 8:29 PM

220 E 37TH Street

220 East 37th Street · (563) 332-9900
Location

220 East 37th Street, Davenport, IA 52806
North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1375 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
$1450 - units A6,A7,B2,B3,B6,B7,C2,C3,C6,C7,D2,D3,E2,E3,E4 $1475 - units A2, A3,D6, D7, E7, E8, E9, F2, F3, F6, F7 $1500 - units A1, A4, A5, A8, B1, B4, B5, B8, C1, C4, C5, C8, D1, D4, D5, D8, E1, E5, E6, E10, F1, F4, F5 F8 New Construction Davenport Town home. 2 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath town home. Many lovely upgrades including granite countertops, hardwood flooring, stainless appliances, custom cabinetry and over-sized, attached 2 car garage. Washer & dryer included in unit. Listing agent has ownership interest in property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 E 37TH Street have any available units?
220 E 37TH Street has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Davenport, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Davenport Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 E 37TH Street have?
Some of 220 E 37TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 E 37TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
220 E 37TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 E 37TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 220 E 37TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davenport.
Does 220 E 37TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 220 E 37TH Street does offer parking.
Does 220 E 37TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 220 E 37TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 E 37TH Street have a pool?
No, 220 E 37TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 220 E 37TH Street have accessible units?
No, 220 E 37TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 220 E 37TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 E 37TH Street has units with dishwashers.
