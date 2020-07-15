All apartments in Davenport
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

207 E. Locust Street

207 East Locust Street · (563) 514-4956
Location

207 East Locust Street, Davenport, IA 52803

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 207 E. Locust Street · Avail. now

$1,375

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1627 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fabulous and Charming 4 Bedroom Home for RENT in Davenport - You won't want to miss this beautiful 4 bedroom plus bonus room 1.5 bathroom home in Davenport. Has been updated, comes up with large dining room opens up to the living room. There are 2 detached car garage, central air, washer/dryer hookups and 3 off street parking. Pet friendly home. 24 month lease.

Call us TODAY at 563-514-4956 to book a showing schedule, our leasing agents are available round the clock and grab the MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF First Month Rent!

Easy Street Property Management, LLC.
Licensed Real Estate Broker
Iowa and Illinois
5001 Tremont Ave Davenport, IA 52807

(RLNE4002429)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 E. Locust Street have any available units?
207 E. Locust Street has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Davenport, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Davenport Rent Report.
What amenities does 207 E. Locust Street have?
Some of 207 E. Locust Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 E. Locust Street currently offering any rent specials?
207 E. Locust Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 E. Locust Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 207 E. Locust Street is pet friendly.
Does 207 E. Locust Street offer parking?
Yes, 207 E. Locust Street offers parking.
Does 207 E. Locust Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 E. Locust Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 E. Locust Street have a pool?
No, 207 E. Locust Street does not have a pool.
Does 207 E. Locust Street have accessible units?
No, 207 E. Locust Street does not have accessible units.
Does 207 E. Locust Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 E. Locust Street does not have units with dishwashers.
