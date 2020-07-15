207 E. Locust Street

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Fabulous and Charming 4 Bedroom Home for RENT in Davenport - You won't want to miss this beautiful 4 bedroom plus bonus room 1.5 bathroom home in Davenport. Has been updated, comes up with large dining room opens up to the living room. There are 2 detached car garage, central air, washer/dryer hookups and 3 off street parking. Pet friendly home. 24 month lease.



Call us TODAY at 563-514-4956 to book a showing schedule, our leasing agents are available round the clock and grab the MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF First Month Rent!



Easy Street Property Management, LLC.

Licensed Real Estate Broker

Iowa and Illinois

5001 Tremont Ave Davenport, IA 52807



(RLNE4002429)