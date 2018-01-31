All apartments in Davenport
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:52 AM

1957 Claussen St.

1957 Claussen Street · (563) 514-4956
Location

1957 Claussen Street, Davenport, IA 52802

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1957 Claussen St. · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1268 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Spacious 4 Beds/1.5 Home in Quiet Neighborhood - Welcome to your NEW Home in Davenport IA. It was newly remodeled and is now in great move in condition. It is in a quiet neighborhood. Your furry friends are also welcome.

Key Features:
- 4 bedrooms
- 1.5 bathrooms
- appliances included
- deck
- washer/dryer hookups
- 1 on and 2 off street parking spot
- 24 month lease.
- pet friendly home

AVAIL THE MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF 1st Month RENT

Call us at 563-514-4956 to book a showing schedule and/or for further queries.

Easy Street Property Management, LLC.
Licensed Real Estate Broker
Iowa and Illinois
5001 Tremont Ave Davenport, IA 52807

Video tour link:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1ppJm6ibQ1VUo1ZX-5I3EbyplcYOH7aOJ

(RLNE5358378)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1957 Claussen St. have any available units?
1957 Claussen St. has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Davenport, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Davenport Rent Report.
What amenities does 1957 Claussen St. have?
Some of 1957 Claussen St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1957 Claussen St. currently offering any rent specials?
1957 Claussen St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1957 Claussen St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1957 Claussen St. is pet friendly.
Does 1957 Claussen St. offer parking?
Yes, 1957 Claussen St. does offer parking.
Does 1957 Claussen St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1957 Claussen St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1957 Claussen St. have a pool?
No, 1957 Claussen St. does not have a pool.
Does 1957 Claussen St. have accessible units?
No, 1957 Claussen St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1957 Claussen St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1957 Claussen St. does not have units with dishwashers.

