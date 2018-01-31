1957 Claussen St..

Amenities
Spacious 4 Beds/1.5 Home in Quiet Neighborhood - Welcome to your NEW Home in Davenport IA. It was newly remodeled and is now in great move in condition. It is in a quiet neighborhood. Your furry friends are also welcome.
Key Features:
- 4 bedrooms
- 1.5 bathrooms
- appliances included
- deck
- washer/dryer hookups
- 1 on and 2 off street parking spot
- 24 month lease.
- pet friendly home
AVAIL THE MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF 1st Month RENT
Call us at 563-514-4956 to book a showing schedule and/or for further queries.
Easy Street Property Management, LLC.
Licensed Real Estate Broker
Iowa and Illinois
5001 Tremont Ave Davenport, IA 52807
Video tour link:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1ppJm6ibQ1VUo1ZX-5I3EbyplcYOH7aOJ
