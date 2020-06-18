All apartments in Davenport
Davenport, IA
1928 Farnam Street
Last updated April 9 2020 at 4:46 PM

1928 Farnam Street

1928 Farnam Street · (563) 888-1517
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1928 Farnam Street, Davenport, IA 52803

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1928 Farnam Street · Avail. now

$695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

Remodeled 1 bedroom - Updated one bedroom, one bathroom lower level unit of an up down duplex. Beautifully refinished hardwood floors throughout. Thick white farmhouse style trim and neutral paint. Galley style kitchen with easy to maintain vinyl flooring, white cabinets, laminate counters, and appliances. Spacious bedroom with large closet. Central A/C. Shared laundry in basement. Call to schedule your appointment today! 1 cat max, with additional $250 deposit + $35/mo pet fee.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5668460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1928 Farnam Street have any available units?
1928 Farnam Street has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Davenport, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Davenport Rent Report.
What amenities does 1928 Farnam Street have?
Some of 1928 Farnam Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1928 Farnam Street currently offering any rent specials?
1928 Farnam Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1928 Farnam Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1928 Farnam Street is pet friendly.
Does 1928 Farnam Street offer parking?
No, 1928 Farnam Street does not offer parking.
Does 1928 Farnam Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1928 Farnam Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1928 Farnam Street have a pool?
No, 1928 Farnam Street does not have a pool.
Does 1928 Farnam Street have accessible units?
No, 1928 Farnam Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1928 Farnam Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1928 Farnam Street does not have units with dishwashers.
