1928 Farnam Street

Amenities
Remodeled 1 bedroom - Updated one bedroom, one bathroom lower level unit of an up down duplex. Beautifully refinished hardwood floors throughout. Thick white farmhouse style trim and neutral paint. Galley style kitchen with easy to maintain vinyl flooring, white cabinets, laminate counters, and appliances. Spacious bedroom with large closet. Central A/C. Shared laundry in basement. Call to schedule your appointment today! 1 cat max, with additional $250 deposit + $35/mo pet fee.
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5668460)