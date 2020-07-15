All apartments in Davenport
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

1416 W 15th Street

1416 West 15th Street · (309) 350-1041
Location

1416 West 15th Street, Davenport, IA 52804
Northwest Davenport

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1416 W 15th Street · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1622 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Coming Soon!! Large 2 Bedroom House in Davenport - Coming Soon!!!

This big 2 bedroom plus 1 bonus room 1 bathroom home also has a good-sized living room, dining room and kitchen. Nice front porch.

Stove and Refrigerator are included.

New Floors in the kitchen, bathroom, living room and dining room.
New Carpet in bedrooms, hallway and steps.
New paint throughout the house.

Pets allowed with a non refundable deposit. Max 3 pets allowed.

This will not last long!! Please contact our leasing specialist to schedule a showing at 309-350-1041.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 W 15th Street have any available units?
1416 W 15th Street has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Davenport, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Davenport Rent Report.
What amenities does 1416 W 15th Street have?
Some of 1416 W 15th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 W 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1416 W 15th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 W 15th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1416 W 15th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1416 W 15th Street offer parking?
No, 1416 W 15th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1416 W 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1416 W 15th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 W 15th Street have a pool?
No, 1416 W 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1416 W 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 1416 W 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 W 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1416 W 15th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
