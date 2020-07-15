1416 W 15th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Coming Soon!! Large 2 Bedroom House in Davenport - Coming Soon!!!



This big 2 bedroom plus 1 bonus room 1 bathroom home also has a good-sized living room, dining room and kitchen. Nice front porch.



Stove and Refrigerator are included.



New Floors in the kitchen, bathroom, living room and dining room.

New Carpet in bedrooms, hallway and steps.

New paint throughout the house.



Pets allowed with a non refundable deposit. Max 3 pets allowed.



This will not last long!! Please contact our leasing specialist to schedule a showing at 309-350-1041.



