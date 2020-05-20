1321 W. 13th St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large 4 Bedroom Home - Freshly Remodeled - Welcome to your NEW home! This was freshly renovated and is now in great move in condition. Comes up with 4 bedrooms 1 bathroom, appliances, deck, washer/dryer hookups, 2 on street parking spot. 24 month lease. Pet friendly home.



Call us at 563-514-4956 today and set an appointment, this would be your new house to treasure!



* MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF 1st Month Rent *



