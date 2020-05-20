All apartments in Davenport
1321 W. 13th St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1321 W. 13th St.

1321 West 13th Street · (563) 514-4956
Location

1321 West 13th Street, Davenport, IA 52804
Northwest Davenport

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1321 W. 13th St. · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1809 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 4 Bedroom Home - Freshly Remodeled - Welcome to your NEW home! This was freshly renovated and is now in great move in condition. Comes up with 4 bedrooms 1 bathroom, appliances, deck, washer/dryer hookups, 2 on street parking spot. 24 month lease. Pet friendly home.

Call us at 563-514-4956 today and set an appointment, this would be your new house to treasure!

* MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF 1st Month Rent *

Easy Street Property Management, LLC.
Licensed Real Estate Broker
Iowa and Illinois
5001 Tremont Ave Davenport, IA 52807

(RLNE5845610)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1321 W. 13th St. have any available units?
1321 W. 13th St. has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Davenport, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Davenport Rent Report.
What amenities does 1321 W. 13th St. have?
Some of 1321 W. 13th St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1321 W. 13th St. currently offering any rent specials?
1321 W. 13th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 W. 13th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1321 W. 13th St. is pet friendly.
Does 1321 W. 13th St. offer parking?
No, 1321 W. 13th St. does not offer parking.
Does 1321 W. 13th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1321 W. 13th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 W. 13th St. have a pool?
No, 1321 W. 13th St. does not have a pool.
Does 1321 W. 13th St. have accessible units?
No, 1321 W. 13th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 W. 13th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1321 W. 13th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
