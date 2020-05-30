All apartments in Coralville
Coralville, IA
1707 2nd street
1707 2nd street

1707 2nd St · (319) 430-3975
Location

1707 2nd St, Coralville, IA 52241
Downtown Coralville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
1707 2nd Street, Coralville, IA. Large, open floor plan, approx. 2,200 sq. ft. Water is included with the rent. Internet is available for $30 per month. Three bedroom, two bath with large two car attached garage. Apartment features a corner living room fireplace, eat-in kitchen, pantry and dining area, walk-in closets, skylights and a large deck. Master bathroom with large soaking tub, separate shower and double sinks. Great roommate floorplan. Washer and dryer included. Approx. 3.3 miles to Univ. of Iowa College of Dentistry and 3.7 miles to the Boyd Law Building. Conveniently located close to the New Pioneer Co-Op and Hy-Vee on the Coralville Strip on HWY 6. Coralville park, trails and library close by. One small dog is negotiable with a $500 pet deposit. 12 Month Lease. $25 application fee per person. No Smoking Allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

