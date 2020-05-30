Amenities

1707 2nd Street, Coralville, IA. Large, open floor plan, approx. 2,200 sq. ft. Water is included with the rent. Internet is available for $30 per month. Three bedroom, two bath with large two car attached garage. Apartment features a corner living room fireplace, eat-in kitchen, pantry and dining area, walk-in closets, skylights and a large deck. Master bathroom with large soaking tub, separate shower and double sinks. Great roommate floorplan. Washer and dryer included. Approx. 3.3 miles to Univ. of Iowa College of Dentistry and 3.7 miles to the Boyd Law Building. Conveniently located close to the New Pioneer Co-Op and Hy-Vee on the Coralville Strip on HWY 6. Coralville park, trails and library close by. One small dog is negotiable with a $500 pet deposit. 12 Month Lease. $25 application fee per person. No Smoking Allowed.