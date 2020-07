Rock Ridge Condominiums

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Located at 2005, 2015 & 2121 Rockford Road SW in Cedar Rapids. Leasing office is located at 6138 Dean Road SW in Cedar Rapids.



NO ASSOCIATION FEES! Quietly tucked away from noise, these Two Bedroom, one bathroom condominiums feature large patios/balconies, limited access entry's, central air-conditioning, building was wired for high speed internet, fireplace, upgraded appliances, ceramic tile, and a large walk-in closet! Contact our office today for additional information, to scheduling a showing or check our availability.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2929265)