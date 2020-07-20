Rent to Own 4 bed 2 bath huge garage RENT SPECIAL

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

2693 Schaeffer Dr SW Cedar Rapids MUST SEE!



SUMMER RENT SPECIAL- JUST $1395, fi you move in by July 10th!

ACT NOW AND SAVE $$$$



Quality living at it's best!! RENT TO OWN this 4 bed 2 bath split foyer home. It was gutted to studs and rafters and now has been COMPLETELY REBUILT- just LIKE NEW.



Checkout the video tour!



Gorgeous kitchen with white shaker cabinetry, tiled back splash, granite sink, undercabinet lighting and energy efficient appliances. Luxury vinyl planks, white woodwork and six panel doors. All new flooring, furnace and water heater. New siding and roof on garage. New roof on house. New windows. Barn door on pantry.



Almost 1/3 acre fenced lot with massive 24 x 36 garage. Balcony deck and out door living space. Raised bed for gardening or flowers. The list goes on and on...



This remarkable home is available "rent to own" at just $1395 per month, (ASK FOR DETAILS ABOUT OUR SUMMER RENT SPECIAL), plus option fee, which is 100% applied to the purchase, if purchased within 12 months. Rent credits apply. Ask how you can have an additional $1200 applied to the purchase. OR purchase on contract (seller financing) OR finance at your favorite lender. You chose the option that is best for you!



CALL OR TEXT 319-350-4072 FOR MORE DETAILS OR A PRIVATE- NO CONTACT TOUR.



EZ QUALIFY -- UGLY CREDIT OK



View more pix and details at www.CedarRapidsRentToOwnHomes.com



