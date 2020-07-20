All apartments in Cedar Rapids
Last updated July 10 2020 at 5:30 PM

Rent to Own 4 bed 2 bath huge garage RENT SPECIAL

2693 Schaeffer Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2693 Schaeffer Drive Southwest, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
Southwest Area

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2693 Schaeffer Dr SW Cedar Rapids MUST SEE!

SUMMER RENT SPECIAL- JUST $1395, fi you move in by July 10th!
ACT NOW AND SAVE $$$$

Quality living at it's best!! RENT TO OWN this 4 bed 2 bath split foyer home. It was gutted to studs and rafters and now has been COMPLETELY REBUILT- just LIKE NEW.

Checkout the video tour!

Gorgeous kitchen with white shaker cabinetry, tiled back splash, granite sink, undercabinet lighting and energy efficient appliances. Luxury vinyl planks, white woodwork and six panel doors. All new flooring, furnace and water heater. New siding and roof on garage. New roof on house. New windows. Barn door on pantry.

Almost 1/3 acre fenced lot with massive 24 x 36 garage. Balcony deck and out door living space. Raised bed for gardening or flowers. The list goes on and on...

This remarkable home is available "rent to own" at just $1395 per month, (ASK FOR DETAILS ABOUT OUR SUMMER RENT SPECIAL), plus option fee, which is 100% applied to the purchase, if purchased within 12 months. Rent credits apply. Ask how you can have an additional $1200 applied to the purchase. OR purchase on contract (seller financing) OR finance at your favorite lender. You chose the option that is best for you!

CALL OR TEXT 319-350-4072 FOR MORE DETAILS OR A PRIVATE- NO CONTACT TOUR.

EZ QUALIFY -- UGLY CREDIT OK

View more pix and details at www.CedarRapidsRentToOwnHomes.com

(RLNE5763535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

