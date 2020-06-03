Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage fireplace

2526 1st Ave NE Available 05/22/20 6 month lease available! Beautiful home!! Move in ready, many updates its a must see! - Large charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home with several must see highlights! Located on the NE side of Cedar

Rapids, this home has a working brick fireplace in the living area with original lighting, a separate dining room, kitchen includes all appliances & a full unfinished basement with washer/dryer hook ups. Entry to the front of the house has a small foyer with a coat closet & original doors. 2 bedrooms & 1 bath on the main floor with the large studio bedroom & full bath upstairs. Large 2 stall detatched garage. Pets welcome with a $400 refundable pet deposit plus a $25/month pet fee-limit 2.



(RLNE2461486)