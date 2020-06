Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in a great neighborhood on almost a half acre lot. Remodeled throughout the home with new paint, flooring, light fixtures. The kitchen features white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. New tiled shower in the master bathroom. 2 stall garage. Deck with patio overlooking a huge yard.

-RENT TO OWN option available on this house, call for details.

-$30 application fee

-Available June 1st move in date

-No Pets