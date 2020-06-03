All apartments in Cedar Rapids
Find more places like 1413 32nd Street Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:33 PM

1413 32nd Street Northeast

1413 32nd Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1413 32nd Street Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1413 32nd Street Northeast have any available units?
1413 32nd Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Rapids, IA.
How much is rent in Cedar Rapids, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Rapids Rent Report.
Is 1413 32nd Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
1413 32nd Street Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 32nd Street Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 1413 32nd Street Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Rapids.
Does 1413 32nd Street Northeast offer parking?
No, 1413 32nd Street Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 1413 32nd Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1413 32nd Street Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 32nd Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 1413 32nd Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 1413 32nd Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 1413 32nd Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 32nd Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1413 32nd Street Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1413 32nd Street Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1413 32nd Street Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
