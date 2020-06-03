Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Cedar Rapids
Find more places like 1413 32nd Street Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Cedar Rapids, IA
/
1413 32nd Street Northeast
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:33 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1413 32nd Street Northeast
1413 32nd Street Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1413 32nd Street Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1413 32nd Street Northeast have any available units?
1413 32nd Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cedar Rapids, IA
.
How much is rent in Cedar Rapids, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Cedar Rapids Rent Report
.
Is 1413 32nd Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
1413 32nd Street Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 32nd Street Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 1413 32nd Street Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cedar Rapids
.
Does 1413 32nd Street Northeast offer parking?
No, 1413 32nd Street Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 1413 32nd Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1413 32nd Street Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 32nd Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 1413 32nd Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 1413 32nd Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 1413 32nd Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 32nd Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1413 32nd Street Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1413 32nd Street Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1413 32nd Street Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Granite Valley
6741 C Ave NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
Grand Reserve
6214 Rockwell Dr NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
The Roosevelt Apartments
200 1st Ave NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52401
Similar Pages
Cedar Rapids 2 Bedrooms
Cedar Rapids Apartments with Balcony
Cedar Rapids Apartments with Parking
Cedar Rapids Dog Friendly Apartments
Cedar Rapids Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Waterloo, IA
Coralville, IA
Iowa City, IA
Muscatine, IA
North Liberty, IA
Marion, IA
Apartments Near Colleges
Mount Mercy University
Coe College