1006 17th Street Northeast

The house is located in a quiet, residential neighborhood less than a block away from the new Mount Mercy Athletic Complex, near Daniels Park, the Cedar Valley biking trails, Mount Mercy University and Coe College. There is a one-stall detached garage and additional off-street parking, a fully fenced-in yard, and patio area in the back yard. Original hardwood floors throughout the main floor. Open and naturally well-lit main floor living and dining room. In addition to the two main floor bedrooms, there is a bonus room located in the finished basement.



RENT: $850-$1000 *DEPENDING ON CREDIT AND BACKGROUND



