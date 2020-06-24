All apartments in Cedar Rapids
1006 17th Street Northeast
Last updated July 10 2020

1006 17th Street Northeast

1006 17th Street Northeast · (319) 826-6297
Location

1006 17th Street Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
Mound View

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The house is located in a quiet, residential neighborhood less than a block away from the new Mount Mercy Athletic Complex, near Daniels Park, the Cedar Valley biking trails, Mount Mercy University and Coe College. There is a one-stall detached garage and additional off-street parking, a fully fenced-in yard, and patio area in the back yard. Original hardwood floors throughout the main floor. Open and naturally well-lit main floor living and dining room. In addition to the two main floor bedrooms, there is a bonus room located in the finished basement.

Apply Online! Fast & Easy! (Copy & Paste URL)
https://ammtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Schedule A Showing Here! (Copy & Paste URL)
https://ammtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/20

RENT: $850-$1000 *DEPENDING ON CREDIT AND BACKGROUND

AMMT, LLC
ammtllc.managebuilding.com
Licensed Real Estate Brokerage in the state of Iowa
Coldwell Banker Hedges
141 34th Street Drive SE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52403

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 17th Street Northeast have any available units?
1006 17th Street Northeast has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cedar Rapids, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Rapids Rent Report.
Is 1006 17th Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
1006 17th Street Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 17th Street Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 1006 17th Street Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Rapids.
Does 1006 17th Street Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 1006 17th Street Northeast offers parking.
Does 1006 17th Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006 17th Street Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 17th Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 1006 17th Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 1006 17th Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 1006 17th Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 17th Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1006 17th Street Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1006 17th Street Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1006 17th Street Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
