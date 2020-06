Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym bbq/grill

High-end 4 bedroom house in great Bettendorf neighborhood. All 4 bedrooms on the same floor, with master bathroom and walk-in closet. Large bedrooms, plenty of storage space and an extra seating or office area off the main living room. Over 1,200 Sqft of unfinished walkout basement to turn into home gym while they are all closed. Washer and dryer stay with the house. Large deck with a pergola is perfect for your summer time grilling. Pets welcome with owner approval and additional pet fee at move in.