Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel ceiling fan oven

Unbelievable opportunity! Enjoy this fabulous 5 bedroom 4 bath rental home that also has a finished walk out basement! Located in the Haley Heights subdivision and also the Pleasant Valley School District. Open floor plan main level with beautiful hardwood floors. Kitchen features stainless appliances and granite counters. Main level office and laundry. Available mid June. This may be the one!