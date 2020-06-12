4003 NE Gardenia Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

2 CAR GARAGE!! 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Ankeny -

We are fully virtual! In response to Covid-19, we have transitioned to virtual tours, video walk-throughs, and self-showing lockboxes when available. We know that this transition will require some unique coordination and communication. Our leasing team would love to schedule a 1-on-1 virtual tour so we help answer your questions and make you comfortable!



This spacious two-story, 2-car garage townhome is in a prime location just minutes from the Otter Creek Golf Course and the Briarwood Golf Course! The entrance opens up into an open floor plan living and kitchen space! The living room features hardwood floors and large windows allowing for lots of natural light. From the living room, you can look into the kitchen/ dining area which includes all the stainless steel appliances and a large island! Off of the kitchen, you will find a large pantry and a convenient half bath. Located up the staircase, on the second floor, are both bedrooms and bathrooms, a flex loft space, and an easy access laundry room. The master bedroom is huge with multiple large closets and a master bath. The second bedroom is located down the hall and also has a good size closet with hallway access to the second full bathroom. The large loft offers a potential second living area. Add in the 2-car garage and this unit is a steal! Per the HOA, this property does consider small pets, please call our Leasing Specialist to find out more about the pet policy! Please no smoking.



To submit an application please visit www.RPMIOWA.com, then click IM A RENTER then click "AVAILABLE LISTINGS". Scroll down and click APPLY. Youre done! Make sure you enter as much information as possible, also please attach any available paystubs, W-2, driver's license and any other form of documentation that is relevant.



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately

LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard

SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time

SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

Tenant Management Fee: $9.95/month

Lease Closing Fee: $199 one time

Application: FREE TO APPLY!! For consideration, please note that all applicants 18 and over will be subject to credit, criminal, and eviction background checks.



Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



