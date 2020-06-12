All apartments in Ankeny
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

4003 NE Gardenia Lane

4003 Northeast Gardenia Lane · (515) 996-4488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4003 Northeast Gardenia Lane, Ankeny, IA 50021

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4003 NE Gardenia Lane · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1634 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2 CAR GARAGE!! 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Ankeny -
Call Today To Setup A 1-on-1 with Our Virtual Leasing Agent!

We are fully virtual! In response to Covid-19, we have transitioned to virtual tours, video walk-throughs, and self-showing lockboxes when available. We know that this transition will require some unique coordination and communication. Our leasing team would love to schedule a 1-on-1 virtual tour so we help answer your questions and make you comfortable!

This spacious two-story, 2-car garage townhome is in a prime location just minutes from the Otter Creek Golf Course and the Briarwood Golf Course! The entrance opens up into an open floor plan living and kitchen space! The living room features hardwood floors and large windows allowing for lots of natural light. From the living room, you can look into the kitchen/ dining area which includes all the stainless steel appliances and a large island! Off of the kitchen, you will find a large pantry and a convenient half bath. Located up the staircase, on the second floor, are both bedrooms and bathrooms, a flex loft space, and an easy access laundry room. The master bedroom is huge with multiple large closets and a master bath. The second bedroom is located down the hall and also has a good size closet with hallway access to the second full bathroom. The large loft offers a potential second living area. Add in the 2-car garage and this unit is a steal! Per the HOA, this property does consider small pets, please call our Leasing Specialist to find out more about the pet policy! Please no smoking.

To submit an application please visit www.RPMIOWA.com, then click IM A RENTER then click "AVAILABLE LISTINGS". Scroll down and click APPLY. Youre done! Make sure you enter as much information as possible, also please attach any available paystubs, W-2, driver's license and any other form of documentation that is relevant.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately
LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard
SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time
SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
Tenant Management Fee: $9.95/month
Lease Closing Fee: $199 one time
Application: FREE TO APPLY!! For consideration, please note that all applicants 18 and over will be subject to credit, criminal, and eviction background checks.

Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

(RLNE5571674)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4003 NE Gardenia Lane have any available units?
4003 NE Gardenia Lane has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4003 NE Gardenia Lane have?
Some of 4003 NE Gardenia Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4003 NE Gardenia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4003 NE Gardenia Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4003 NE Gardenia Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4003 NE Gardenia Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4003 NE Gardenia Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4003 NE Gardenia Lane does offer parking.
Does 4003 NE Gardenia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4003 NE Gardenia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4003 NE Gardenia Lane have a pool?
No, 4003 NE Gardenia Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4003 NE Gardenia Lane have accessible units?
No, 4003 NE Gardenia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4003 NE Gardenia Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4003 NE Gardenia Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4003 NE Gardenia Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4003 NE Gardenia Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
