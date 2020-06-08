All apartments in Ankeny
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

3114 SE Grant Street

3114 Southeast Grant Street · (515) 996-4488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3114 Southeast Grant Street, Ankeny, IA 50021

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3114 SE Grant Street · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
NEWLY UPDATED!! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Duplex in Ankeny -
Click below to view our virtual tour!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ESAfwyfdDWt

Call Today To Setup A 1-on-1 with Our Virtual Leasing Agent!

We are fully virtual! In response to Covid-19, we have transitioned to virtual tours, video walk-throughs, and self-showing lockboxes when available. We know that this transition will require some unique coordination and communication. Our leasing team would love to schedule a 1-on-1 virtual tour so we help answer your questions and make you comfortable.

This cozy ranch home has everything to offer! Walking through the front door you'll see high vaulted ceilings and great natural light. Through the living room is the kitchen where there is extra cabinet storage and counter top space. There is also a dining area off the kitchen that features large french doors opening up to a beautiful deck. On the main level of this home you will find a spacious master bedroom with connected on-suite. There is also a large guest bedroom and second bathroom just off of the hallway. Lower level you will find a unfinished basement. The laundry area is located on the lower level. This home is minutes away from Prairie Trail and all of the great walking paths and parks that come with living in this area! This home does consider 2 small pets under 35lbs for an additional $50 per month per pet and non-refundable $250 pet fee, please no smoking.

To submit an application please visit www.RPMIOWA.com, then click “IM A RENTER” then click "AVAILABLE LISTINGS". Scroll down and click “APPLY”. You’re done! Make sure you enter as much information as possible, also please attach any available paystubs, W-2, driver's license and any other form of documentation that is relevant.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately
LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard
SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time
SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
Tenant Management Fee: $9.95/month
Lease Closing Fee: $199 one time
Application: FREE TO APPLY!! For consideration, please note that all applicants 18 and over will be subject to credit, criminal, and eviction background checks.

Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

(RLNE5803664)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3114 SE Grant Street have any available units?
3114 SE Grant Street has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3114 SE Grant Street have?
Some of 3114 SE Grant Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3114 SE Grant Street currently offering any rent specials?
3114 SE Grant Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3114 SE Grant Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3114 SE Grant Street is pet friendly.
Does 3114 SE Grant Street offer parking?
Yes, 3114 SE Grant Street does offer parking.
Does 3114 SE Grant Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3114 SE Grant Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3114 SE Grant Street have a pool?
No, 3114 SE Grant Street does not have a pool.
Does 3114 SE Grant Street have accessible units?
No, 3114 SE Grant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3114 SE Grant Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3114 SE Grant Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3114 SE Grant Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3114 SE Grant Street does not have units with air conditioning.
