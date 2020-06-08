3114 SE Grant Street

Amenities

NEWLY UPDATED!! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Duplex in Ankeny -

Click below to view our virtual tour!



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ESAfwyfdDWt



Call Today To Setup A 1-on-1 with Our Virtual Leasing Agent!



We are fully virtual! In response to Covid-19, we have transitioned to virtual tours, video walk-throughs, and self-showing lockboxes when available. We know that this transition will require some unique coordination and communication. Our leasing team would love to schedule a 1-on-1 virtual tour so we help answer your questions and make you comfortable.



This cozy ranch home has everything to offer! Walking through the front door you'll see high vaulted ceilings and great natural light. Through the living room is the kitchen where there is extra cabinet storage and counter top space. There is also a dining area off the kitchen that features large french doors opening up to a beautiful deck. On the main level of this home you will find a spacious master bedroom with connected on-suite. There is also a large guest bedroom and second bathroom just off of the hallway. Lower level you will find a unfinished basement. The laundry area is located on the lower level. This home is minutes away from Prairie Trail and all of the great walking paths and parks that come with living in this area! This home does consider 2 small pets under 35lbs for an additional $50 per month per pet and non-refundable $250 pet fee, please no smoking.



To submit an application please visit www.RPMIOWA.com, then click “IM A RENTER” then click "AVAILABLE LISTINGS". Scroll down and click “APPLY”. You’re done! Make sure you enter as much information as possible, also please attach any available paystubs, W-2, driver's license and any other form of documentation that is relevant.



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately

LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard

SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time

SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

Tenant Management Fee: $9.95/month

Lease Closing Fee: $199 one time

Application: FREE TO APPLY!! For consideration, please note that all applicants 18 and over will be subject to credit, criminal, and eviction background checks.



Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



