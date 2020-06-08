All apartments in Ankeny
Find more places like 3113 SW Arlan Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ankeny, IA
/
3113 SW Arlan Ln
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

3113 SW Arlan Ln

3113 Southwest Arlan Lane · (515) 978-1773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ankeny
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3113 Southwest Arlan Lane, Ankeny, IA 50023

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3113 SW Arlan Ln · Avail. Jun 30

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3113 SW Arlan Ln Available 06/30/20 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Towhome in Ankeny - Check out this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in Ankeny with a 2 car attached garage. The main level has an open concept floorplan with an eat-in dining area. You can also find a full bathroom on the main level as well as a large pantry area. The top floor includes both bedrooms and another full bathroom. Both bedrooms have large walk-in closets. There is a washer and dryer included which is also located on the top.This home allows for 2 small pets under 25 lbs for an additional $35/month/pet and a refundable $350 pet deposit. No smoking.

Please visit www.GoodallProperties.com before calling for more homes available and more information, pictures and directions to this home.

Goodall Properties, LLC
www.GoodallProperties.com
3233 Ashworth Rd
Waukee, IA 50263
515-978-1773
Licensed In Iowa

(RLNE3078020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3113 SW Arlan Ln have any available units?
3113 SW Arlan Ln has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3113 SW Arlan Ln have?
Some of 3113 SW Arlan Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3113 SW Arlan Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3113 SW Arlan Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3113 SW Arlan Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3113 SW Arlan Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3113 SW Arlan Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3113 SW Arlan Ln does offer parking.
Does 3113 SW Arlan Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3113 SW Arlan Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3113 SW Arlan Ln have a pool?
No, 3113 SW Arlan Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3113 SW Arlan Ln have accessible units?
No, 3113 SW Arlan Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3113 SW Arlan Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3113 SW Arlan Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3113 SW Arlan Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 3113 SW Arlan Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3113 SW Arlan Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Redwood Ankeny
1370 SW Radcliffe Lane
Ankeny, IA 50023
Ashbrooke
415 NE Delaware Ave
Ankeny, IA 50021

Similar Pages

Ankeny 1 BedroomsAnkeny 2 Bedrooms
Ankeny Apartments with BalconyAnkeny Apartments with Parking
Ankeny Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Des Moines, IAWest Des Moines, IAAmes, IAUrbandale, IAJohnston, IA
Waukee, IAGrimes, IANorwalk, IAClive, IAAltoona, IA
Perry, IAWindsor Heights, IAPolk City, IAPleasant Hill, IABoone, IA

Apartments Near Colleges

Des Moines Area Community CollegeDes Moines University-Osteopathic Medical Center
Drake UniversityGrand View University
Iowa State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity