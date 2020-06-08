Amenities
3113 SW Arlan Ln Available 06/30/20 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Towhome in Ankeny - Check out this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in Ankeny with a 2 car attached garage. The main level has an open concept floorplan with an eat-in dining area. You can also find a full bathroom on the main level as well as a large pantry area. The top floor includes both bedrooms and another full bathroom. Both bedrooms have large walk-in closets. There is a washer and dryer included which is also located on the top.This home allows for 2 small pets under 25 lbs for an additional $35/month/pet and a refundable $350 pet deposit. No smoking.
