Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

216 NE Chalet Lane Available 07/17/20 NORTH ANKENY!! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Ankeny -



Call Today To Setup A 1-on-1 with Our Virtual Leasing Agent!



We are fully virtual! In response to Covid-19, we have transitioned to virtual tours, video walk-throughs, and self-showing lockboxes when available. We know that this transition will require some unique coordination and communication. Our leasing team would love to schedule a 1-on-1 virtual tour so we help answer your questions and make you comfortable!



This home will have new carpet throughout! The main level has a gas fireplace and custom built-in surrounding. The living room connects with the kitchen with a half bathroom just off the stairway. The kitchen has a large island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a large pantry. The master bedroom is located on the second level with a large walk-in closet and connecting master bathroom. One of the spare bedrooms is located just off the hallway with the spare full bathroom. The 3rd bedroom is located on the top level with a huge walk-in closet. This home has a washer and dryer included. The home has does consider two small pets under 35lbs for an additional $50 per month per pet and a non-refundable pet fee, please no smoking.



To submit an application please visit www.RPMIOWA.com, then click IM A RENTER then click "AVAILABLE LISTINGS". Scroll down and click APPLY. Youre done! Make sure you enter as much information as possible, also please attach any available paystubs, W-2, driver's license and any other form of documentation that is relevant.



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately

LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard

SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time

SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

Tenant Management Fee: $9.95/month

Lease Closing Fee: $199 one time

Application: FREE TO APPLY!! For consideration, please note that all applicants 18 and over will be subject to credit, criminal, and eviction background checks.



Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



(RLNE4869562)