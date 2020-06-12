All apartments in Ankeny
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

216 NE Chalet Lane

216 Northeast Chalet Lane · (515) 996-4488
Location

216 Northeast Chalet Lane, Ankeny, IA 50021

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 216 NE Chalet Lane · Avail. Jul 17

$1,595

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1580 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
216 NE Chalet Lane Available 07/17/20 NORTH ANKENY!! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Ankeny -

Call Today To Setup A 1-on-1 with Our Virtual Leasing Agent!

We are fully virtual! In response to Covid-19, we have transitioned to virtual tours, video walk-throughs, and self-showing lockboxes when available. We know that this transition will require some unique coordination and communication. Our leasing team would love to schedule a 1-on-1 virtual tour so we help answer your questions and make you comfortable!

This home will have new carpet throughout! The main level has a gas fireplace and custom built-in surrounding. The living room connects with the kitchen with a half bathroom just off the stairway. The kitchen has a large island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a large pantry. The master bedroom is located on the second level with a large walk-in closet and connecting master bathroom. One of the spare bedrooms is located just off the hallway with the spare full bathroom. The 3rd bedroom is located on the top level with a huge walk-in closet. This home has a washer and dryer included. The home has does consider two small pets under 35lbs for an additional $50 per month per pet and a non-refundable pet fee, please no smoking.

To submit an application please visit www.RPMIOWA.com, then click IM A RENTER then click "AVAILABLE LISTINGS". Scroll down and click APPLY. Youre done! Make sure you enter as much information as possible, also please attach any available paystubs, W-2, driver's license and any other form of documentation that is relevant.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately
LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard
SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time
SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
Tenant Management Fee: $9.95/month
Lease Closing Fee: $199 one time
Application: FREE TO APPLY!! For consideration, please note that all applicants 18 and over will be subject to credit, criminal, and eviction background checks.

Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

(RLNE4869562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 NE Chalet Lane have any available units?
216 NE Chalet Lane has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 216 NE Chalet Lane have?
Some of 216 NE Chalet Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 NE Chalet Lane currently offering any rent specials?
216 NE Chalet Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 NE Chalet Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 216 NE Chalet Lane is pet friendly.
Does 216 NE Chalet Lane offer parking?
Yes, 216 NE Chalet Lane does offer parking.
Does 216 NE Chalet Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 216 NE Chalet Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 NE Chalet Lane have a pool?
No, 216 NE Chalet Lane does not have a pool.
Does 216 NE Chalet Lane have accessible units?
No, 216 NE Chalet Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 216 NE Chalet Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 NE Chalet Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 216 NE Chalet Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 NE Chalet Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
