Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

213 NW Arlan Drive Available 08/10/20 ANKENY BRICK!! 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - Click below to view our virtual tour!



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ysxmRFdnQDT



Call Today To Setup A 1-on-1 with Our Virtual Leasing Agent!



We are fully virtual! In response to Covid-19, we have transitioned to virtual tours, video walk-throughs, and self-showing lockboxes when available. We know that this transition will require some unique coordination and communication. Our leasing team would love to schedule a 1-on-1 virtual tour so we help answer your questions and make you comfortable!



This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath duplex in Ankeny is located in close proximity to Prairie Trail! The floor plan is perfect with a huge living room that connects with the kitchen. The kitchen includes all appliances and has great storage. Both bedrooms are a good size with connecting closets, and a full bathroom is located just off the hallway for convenience. The basement in this home is unfinished, but it does have functional space for a rec room or extra storage! Outside are a large front and side yard, perfect for entertaining! This home is also within walking distance to Prairie Ridge Sports Complex where you can find various sporting events and many walking trails! This home does consider pets for an additional $50 per month per pet under 35lbs and $100 per month per pet over 35lbs with a $250 non-refundable pet fee, please no smoking.



To submit an application please visit www.RPMIOWA.com, then click “IM A RENTER” then click "AVAILABLE LISTINGS". Scroll down and click “APPLY”. You’re done! Make sure you enter as much information as possible, also please attach any available paystubs, W-2, driver's license and any other form of documentation that is relevant.



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately

LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard

SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time

SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

Tenant Management Fee: $9.95/month

Lease Closing Fee: $199 one time

Application: FREE TO APPLY!! For consideration, please note that all applicants 18 and over will be subject to credit, criminal, and eviction background checks.



Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.



(RLNE5240460)