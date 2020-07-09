All apartments in Ankeny
213 NW Arlan Drive

213 Northwest Arlan Drive · (515) 996-4488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

213 Northwest Arlan Drive, Ankeny, IA 50023

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 213 NW Arlan Drive · Avail. Aug 10

$995

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
213 NW Arlan Drive Available 08/10/20 ANKENY BRICK!! 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - Click below to view our virtual tour!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ysxmRFdnQDT

Call Today To Setup A 1-on-1 with Our Virtual Leasing Agent!

We are fully virtual! In response to Covid-19, we have transitioned to virtual tours, video walk-throughs, and self-showing lockboxes when available. We know that this transition will require some unique coordination and communication. Our leasing team would love to schedule a 1-on-1 virtual tour so we help answer your questions and make you comfortable!

This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath duplex in Ankeny is located in close proximity to Prairie Trail! The floor plan is perfect with a huge living room that connects with the kitchen. The kitchen includes all appliances and has great storage. Both bedrooms are a good size with connecting closets, and a full bathroom is located just off the hallway for convenience. The basement in this home is unfinished, but it does have functional space for a rec room or extra storage! Outside are a large front and side yard, perfect for entertaining! This home is also within walking distance to Prairie Ridge Sports Complex where you can find various sporting events and many walking trails! This home does consider pets for an additional $50 per month per pet under 35lbs and $100 per month per pet over 35lbs with a $250 non-refundable pet fee, please no smoking.

To submit an application please visit www.RPMIOWA.com, then click “IM A RENTER” then click "AVAILABLE LISTINGS". Scroll down and click “APPLY”. You’re done! Make sure you enter as much information as possible, also please attach any available paystubs, W-2, driver's license and any other form of documentation that is relevant.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately
LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard
SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time
SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
Tenant Management Fee: $9.95/month
Lease Closing Fee: $199 one time
Application: FREE TO APPLY!! For consideration, please note that all applicants 18 and over will be subject to credit, criminal, and eviction background checks.

Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.

(RLNE5240460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 NW Arlan Drive have any available units?
213 NW Arlan Drive has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 213 NW Arlan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
213 NW Arlan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 NW Arlan Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 213 NW Arlan Drive is pet friendly.
Does 213 NW Arlan Drive offer parking?
No, 213 NW Arlan Drive does not offer parking.
Does 213 NW Arlan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 NW Arlan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 NW Arlan Drive have a pool?
No, 213 NW Arlan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 213 NW Arlan Drive have accessible units?
No, 213 NW Arlan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 213 NW Arlan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 NW Arlan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 213 NW Arlan Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 NW Arlan Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
