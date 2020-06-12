2063 SW Cascade Falls Dr

Amenities
DESCRIPTION
Single-Family Home! This beautiful 2,300 square foot single family home is located in the heart of Prarie Trail in Ankeny and boosts wonderful ammenities! Located directly across the street from Cascade Falls Aquatic Center and Prarie Trail Elementary School, within walking distance to Hy-Vee, plenty of parks and The District in Prarie Trail hosting restaurants and shops galore! This home is in great condition and offers included curbside Trash Pick-up and Complete Lawn Care, Hardwood Floors, Attached Two-Car Garage, Granite Countertops, Satinless Steel Appliances, Finished Basement, Washer and Dryer included in unit and Pet Friendly. The list goes on, also included are Ceiling Fans, Freezer, Refrigerator, Cable Ready, Central Heating and Air Conditioning, Dishwasher, Ice-Maker, Kitchen, Double Vanity, Storage Space, High Speed Interent Access, Recycling, Tub/Shower, Window Coverings, Range, Parks, Smoke-Free, Carpet, Front Porch, Back-Porch, Walk-In Closets, Community Green Space and Garbage Disposal.
UNIT FEATURES
Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Garage parking, Hardwood floors, Heat - gas, High speed internet, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets
