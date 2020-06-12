All apartments in Ankeny
Find more places like 2063 SW Cascade Falls Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ankeny, IA
/
2063 SW Cascade Falls Dr
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:42 AM

2063 SW Cascade Falls Dr

2063 Southwest Cascade Drive · (515) 434-3000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ankeny
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2063 Southwest Cascade Drive, Ankeny, IA 50023

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
DESCRIPTION
Single-Family Home! This beautiful 2,300 square foot single family home is located in the heart of Prarie Trail in Ankeny and boosts wonderful ammenities! Located directly across the street from Cascade Falls Aquatic Center and Prarie Trail Elementary School, within walking distance to Hy-Vee, plenty of parks and The District in Prarie Trail hosting restaurants and shops galore! This home is in great condition and offers included curbside Trash Pick-up and Complete Lawn Care, Hardwood Floors, Attached Two-Car Garage, Granite Countertops, Satinless Steel Appliances, Finished Basement, Washer and Dryer included in unit and Pet Friendly. The list goes on, also included are Ceiling Fans, Freezer, Refrigerator, Cable Ready, Central Heating and Air Conditioning, Dishwasher, Ice-Maker, Kitchen, Double Vanity, Storage Space, High Speed Interent Access, Recycling, Tub/Shower, Window Coverings, Range, Parks, Smoke-Free, Carpet, Front Porch, Back-Porch, Walk-In Closets, Community Green Space and Garbage Disposal.
UNIT FEATURES
Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Garage parking, Hardwood floors, Heat - gas, High speed internet, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets
Single-Family Home! This beautiful 2,300 square foot single family home is located in the heart of Prarie Trail in Ankeny and boosts wonderful ammenities! Located directly across the street from Cascade Falls Aquatic Center and Prarie Trail Elementary School, within walking distance to Hy-Vee, plenty of parks and The District in Prarie Trail hosting restaurants and shops galore! This home is in great condition and offers included curbside Trash Pick-up and Complete Lawn Care, Hardwood Floors, Attached Two-Car Garage, Granite Countertops, Satinless Steel Appliances, Finished Basement, Washer and Dryer included in unit and Pet Friendly. The list goes on, also included are Ceiling Fans, Freezer, Refrigerator, Cable Ready, Central Heating and Air Conditioning, Dishwasher, Ice-Maker, Kitchen, Double Vanity, Storage Space, High Speed Interent Access, Recycling, Tub/Shower, Window Coverings, Range, Parks, Smoke-Free, Carpet, Front Porch, Back-Porch, Walk-In Closets, Community Green Space and Garbage Disposal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2063 SW Cascade Falls Dr have any available units?
2063 SW Cascade Falls Dr has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2063 SW Cascade Falls Dr have?
Some of 2063 SW Cascade Falls Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2063 SW Cascade Falls Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2063 SW Cascade Falls Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2063 SW Cascade Falls Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2063 SW Cascade Falls Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ankeny.
Does 2063 SW Cascade Falls Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2063 SW Cascade Falls Dr does offer parking.
Does 2063 SW Cascade Falls Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2063 SW Cascade Falls Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2063 SW Cascade Falls Dr have a pool?
No, 2063 SW Cascade Falls Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2063 SW Cascade Falls Dr have accessible units?
No, 2063 SW Cascade Falls Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2063 SW Cascade Falls Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2063 SW Cascade Falls Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2063 SW Cascade Falls Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2063 SW Cascade Falls Dr has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2063 SW Cascade Falls Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ashbrooke
415 NE Delaware Ave
Ankeny, IA 50021
Redwood Ankeny
1370 SW Radcliffe Lane
Ankeny, IA 50023

Similar Pages

Ankeny 1 BedroomsAnkeny 2 Bedrooms
Ankeny Apartments with BalconyAnkeny Apartments with Parking
Ankeny Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Des Moines, IAWest Des Moines, IAAmes, IAUrbandale, IAJohnston, IA
Waukee, IAGrimes, IANorwalk, IAClive, IAAltoona, IA
Perry, IAWindsor Heights, IAPolk City, IAPleasant Hill, IABoone, IA

Apartments Near Colleges

Des Moines Area Community CollegeDes Moines University-Osteopathic Medical Center
Drake UniversityGrand View University
Iowa State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity