2016 NW 10th Street

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

NEW CARPET NEW PAINT!! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath With Basement Duplex in Ankeny - Click below to view our virtual tour!



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=PrHm3xgBuwL



Call Today To Setup A 1-on-1 with Our Virtual Leasing Agent!



We are fully virtual! In response to Covid-19 we have transitioned to virtual tours, video walk-throughs and self-showing lockboxes when available. We know that this transition will require some unique coordination and communication. Our leasing team would love to schedule a 1-on-1 virtual tour so we help answer your questions and make you comfortable!



This two-bedroom, one-bathroom duplex is located on the North-West side of Ankeny on a quiet secluded street. The main level of the home features a large living area which leads to the open kitchen. The kitchen has an attached dining area and ample storage space as well as a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher which are staying with the home. Also on the main level are the two large bedrooms which both have closets, and an adjacent bathroom located in the hallway. The lower level of the home has a large unfinished basement that has washer and dryer hookups. There is also a detached two stall garage with plenty of space located at the end of the driveway. This home does consider two small dogs under 35 lbs with the additional $50 per month per pet and a non-refundable $250 pet fee, please no smoking.



To submit an application please visit www.RPMIOWA.com, then click “IM A RENTER” then click "AVAILABLE LISTINGS". Scroll down and click “APPLY”. You’re done! Make sure you enter as much information as possible, also please attach any available paystubs, W-2, driver's license and any other form of documentation that is relevant.



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately

LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard

SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time

SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

Tenant Management Fee: $9.95/month

Lease Closing Fee: $199 one time

Application: FREE TO APPLY!! For consideration, please note that all applicants 18 and over will be subject to credit, criminal, and eviction background checks.



Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



