Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

2016 NW 10th Street

2016 Northwest 10th Street · (515) 996-4488
Location

2016 Northwest 10th Street, Ankeny, IA 50023

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2016 NW 10th Street · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
NEW CARPET NEW PAINT!! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath With Basement Duplex in Ankeny - Click below to view our virtual tour!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=PrHm3xgBuwL

Call Today To Setup A 1-on-1 with Our Virtual Leasing Agent!

We are fully virtual! In response to Covid-19 we have transitioned to virtual tours, video walk-throughs and self-showing lockboxes when available. We know that this transition will require some unique coordination and communication. Our leasing team would love to schedule a 1-on-1 virtual tour so we help answer your questions and make you comfortable!

This two-bedroom, one-bathroom duplex is located on the North-West side of Ankeny on a quiet secluded street. The main level of the home features a large living area which leads to the open kitchen. The kitchen has an attached dining area and ample storage space as well as a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher which are staying with the home. Also on the main level are the two large bedrooms which both have closets, and an adjacent bathroom located in the hallway. The lower level of the home has a large unfinished basement that has washer and dryer hookups. There is also a detached two stall garage with plenty of space located at the end of the driveway. This home does consider two small dogs under 35 lbs with the additional $50 per month per pet and a non-refundable $250 pet fee, please no smoking.

To submit an application please visit www.RPMIOWA.com, then click “IM A RENTER” then click "AVAILABLE LISTINGS". Scroll down and click “APPLY”. You’re done! Make sure you enter as much information as possible, also please attach any available paystubs, W-2, driver's license and any other form of documentation that is relevant.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately
LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard
SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time
SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
Tenant Management Fee: $9.95/month
Lease Closing Fee: $199 one time
Application: FREE TO APPLY!! For consideration, please note that all applicants 18 and over will be subject to credit, criminal, and eviction background checks.

Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

(RLNE5772113)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2016 NW 10th Street have any available units?
2016 NW 10th Street has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2016 NW 10th Street have?
Some of 2016 NW 10th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2016 NW 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2016 NW 10th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2016 NW 10th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2016 NW 10th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2016 NW 10th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2016 NW 10th Street does offer parking.
Does 2016 NW 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2016 NW 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2016 NW 10th Street have a pool?
No, 2016 NW 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2016 NW 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 2016 NW 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2016 NW 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2016 NW 10th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2016 NW 10th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2016 NW 10th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
