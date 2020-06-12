All apartments in Ankeny
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1702 NW Pine Rd

1702 Northwest Pine Road · (515) 964-8253
Location

1702 Northwest Pine Road, Ankeny, IA 50023

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $820 · Avail. now

$820

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
UPPER LEVEL CONDO WITH GARAGE AND BIG DECK! - Property Id: 291042

Relaxing deck, one car garage with storage and automatic opener, central air, dishwasher, fridge, range, ceiling fans, and laundry hookups. Newer siding, roof, custom windows, and sliding doors. Close to parks and trail. Water, sewer, and trash paid by owner. Cats must be approved by management. No dogs. Some photos from another unit but similar. $820 rent. $820 deposit. Call Northwest Property Management today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291042
Property Id 291042

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5820208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

