1617 SW White Birch Circle

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

DMACC AREA!! 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Ankeny



Located minutes from DMACC and multiple dining/ shopping options, this 2 bedroom townhome has a great open floor plan with plenty of space to spread out! The entrance opens into the living area which leads to the main floor half bath/ laundry room and the kitchen/ dining area. The kitchen has granite counter-tops with an under-mounted stainless steel sink and upgraded faucet and extends to forms a breakfast bar. The kitchen also features LVP floors and white appliances that stay with the home. The dining room is just off the kitchen with access to the back deck, large enough for entertaining! Moving up the staircase to the second level, we find all both bedrooms. The master bedroom features a vaulted ceiling, an ensuite bathroom, and a connecting walk-in closet. The spare bedroom is also a good size with its own ensuite bathroom. The 2-car garage adds even more storage! Per the HOA, the home considers 2 small pets under 35 lbs for an additional $50 per month per pet and non-refundable $250 pet fee, please no smoking.



To submit an application please visit www.RPMIOWA.com, then click “IM A RENTER” then click "AVAILABLE LISTINGS". Scroll down and click “APPLY”. You’re done! Make sure you enter as much information as possible, also please attach any available paystubs, W-2, driver's license and any other form of documentation that is relevant.



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately

LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard

SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time

SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

Tenant Management Fee: $9.95/month

Lease Closing Fee: $199 one time

Application: FREE TO APPLY!! For consideration, please note that all applicants 18 and over will be subject to credit, criminal, and eviction background checks.



Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.



