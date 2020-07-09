All apartments in Ankeny
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1617 SW White Birch Circle

1617 Southwest White Birch Circle · (515) 996-4488
Location

1617 Southwest White Birch Circle, Ankeny, IA 50023

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1617 SW White Birch Circle · Avail. now

$1,395

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1440 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
DMACC AREA!! 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Ankeny - Click below to view our virtual tour!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=PbUiH9KLuTt

Call Today To Setup A 1-on-1 with Our Virtual Leasing Agent!

We are fully virtual! In response to Covid-19, we have transitioned to virtual tours, video walk-throughs, and self-showing lockboxes when available. We know that this transition will require some unique coordination and communication. Our leasing team would love to schedule a 1-on-1 virtual tour so we help answer your questions and make you comfortable!

Located minutes from DMACC and multiple dining/ shopping options, this 2 bedroom townhome has a great open floor plan with plenty of space to spread out! The entrance opens into the living area which leads to the main floor half bath/ laundry room and the kitchen/ dining area. The kitchen has granite counter-tops with an under-mounted stainless steel sink and upgraded faucet and extends to forms a breakfast bar. The kitchen also features LVP floors and white appliances that stay with the home. The dining room is just off the kitchen with access to the back deck, large enough for entertaining! Moving up the staircase to the second level, we find all both bedrooms. The master bedroom features a vaulted ceiling, an ensuite bathroom, and a connecting walk-in closet. The spare bedroom is also a good size with its own ensuite bathroom. The 2-car garage adds even more storage! Per the HOA, the home considers 2 small pets under 35 lbs for an additional $50 per month per pet and non-refundable $250 pet fee, please no smoking.

To submit an application please visit www.RPMIOWA.com, then click “IM A RENTER” then click "AVAILABLE LISTINGS". Scroll down and click “APPLY”. You’re done! Make sure you enter as much information as possible, also please attach any available paystubs, W-2, driver's license and any other form of documentation that is relevant.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately
LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard
SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time
SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
Tenant Management Fee: $9.95/month
Lease Closing Fee: $199 one time
Application: FREE TO APPLY!! For consideration, please note that all applicants 18 and over will be subject to credit, criminal, and eviction background checks.

Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

(RLNE5880464)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1617 SW White Birch Circle have any available units?
1617 SW White Birch Circle has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1617 SW White Birch Circle have?
Some of 1617 SW White Birch Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1617 SW White Birch Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1617 SW White Birch Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 SW White Birch Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1617 SW White Birch Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1617 SW White Birch Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1617 SW White Birch Circle offers parking.
Does 1617 SW White Birch Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1617 SW White Birch Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 SW White Birch Circle have a pool?
No, 1617 SW White Birch Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1617 SW White Birch Circle have accessible units?
No, 1617 SW White Birch Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 SW White Birch Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1617 SW White Birch Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1617 SW White Birch Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1617 SW White Birch Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
