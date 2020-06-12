1609 NW 2nd Street

Amenities

NEWLY UPDATED!! 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhome in Ankeny - Click below to view our virtual tour!



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=WHUsFExQ4fw



Call Today To Setup A 1-on-1 with Our Virtual Leasing Agent!



We are fully virtual! In response to Covid-19, we have transitioned to virtual tours, video walk-throughs, and self-showing lockboxes when available. We know that this transition will require some unique coordination and communication. Our leasing team would love to schedule a 1-on-1 virtual tour so we help answer your questions and make you comfortable!



Located minutes from multiple schools and several dining and shopping options, this 3 bedroom duplex has a great floor plan! The entry opens to the staircase that leads you down to the living room or up to the bedrooms and bathroom. The large living room has great space with a large daylight window and new flooring runs the room and into the kitchen/ dining room. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances that stay with the home, great cabinet storage, and a service door off the back of the home. The dining area is large enough for a full-sized table and a half bath is located just off the kitchen. All three bedrooms are located on the second level. Each bedroom has a nice sized connecting closet and the full bathroom is located in between the bedrooms for convenience. This home does include plenty of parking as well a storage shed in the back. The home considers 2 small pets under 35 lbs for an additional $50 per month per pet and non-refundable $250 pet fee, please no smoking.



To submit an application please visit www.RPMIOWA.com, then click “IM A RENTER” then click "AVAILABLE LISTINGS". Scroll down and click “APPLY”. You’re done! Make sure you enter as much information as possible, also please attach any available paystubs, W-2, driver's license and any other form of documentation that is relevant.



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately

LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard

SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time

SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

Tenant Management Fee: $9.95/month

Lease Closing Fee: $199 one time

Application: FREE TO APPLY!! For consideration, please note that all applicants 18 and over will be subject to credit, criminal, and eviction background checks.



Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.



