Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

1609 NW 2nd Street

1609 Northwest 2nd Street · (515) 996-4488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1609 Northwest 2nd Street, Ankeny, IA 50023

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1609 NW 2nd Street · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1072 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
NEWLY UPDATED!! 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhome in Ankeny - Click below to view our virtual tour!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=WHUsFExQ4fw

Call Today To Setup A 1-on-1 with Our Virtual Leasing Agent!

We are fully virtual! In response to Covid-19, we have transitioned to virtual tours, video walk-throughs, and self-showing lockboxes when available. We know that this transition will require some unique coordination and communication. Our leasing team would love to schedule a 1-on-1 virtual tour so we help answer your questions and make you comfortable!

Located minutes from multiple schools and several dining and shopping options, this 3 bedroom duplex has a great floor plan! The entry opens to the staircase that leads you down to the living room or up to the bedrooms and bathroom. The large living room has great space with a large daylight window and new flooring runs the room and into the kitchen/ dining room. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances that stay with the home, great cabinet storage, and a service door off the back of the home. The dining area is large enough for a full-sized table and a half bath is located just off the kitchen. All three bedrooms are located on the second level. Each bedroom has a nice sized connecting closet and the full bathroom is located in between the bedrooms for convenience. This home does include plenty of parking as well a storage shed in the back. The home considers 2 small pets under 35 lbs for an additional $50 per month per pet and non-refundable $250 pet fee, please no smoking.

To submit an application please visit www.RPMIOWA.com, then click “IM A RENTER” then click "AVAILABLE LISTINGS". Scroll down and click “APPLY”. You’re done! Make sure you enter as much information as possible, also please attach any available paystubs, W-2, driver's license and any other form of documentation that is relevant.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately
LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard
SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time
SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
Tenant Management Fee: $9.95/month
Lease Closing Fee: $199 one time
Application: FREE TO APPLY!! For consideration, please note that all applicants 18 and over will be subject to credit, criminal, and eviction background checks.

Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.

(RLNE5833611)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1609 NW 2nd Street have any available units?
1609 NW 2nd Street has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1609 NW 2nd Street have?
Some of 1609 NW 2nd Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1609 NW 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1609 NW 2nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1609 NW 2nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1609 NW 2nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 1609 NW 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1609 NW 2nd Street does offer parking.
Does 1609 NW 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1609 NW 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1609 NW 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 1609 NW 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1609 NW 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 1609 NW 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1609 NW 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1609 NW 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1609 NW 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1609 NW 2nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
