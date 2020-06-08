All apartments in Ankeny
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1303 SE Delaware Ave #3

1303 Southeast Delaware Avenue · (515) 978-1773
Location

1303 Southeast Delaware Avenue, Ankeny, IA 50021

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1303 SE Delaware Ave #3 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,095

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1176 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1303 SE Delaware Ave #3 Available 07/15/20 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Ankeny Town home - This cozy town home with a convenient location in Ankeny features an open kitchen with all appliances and LVT flooring along with additional storage added under the stairs just off the kitchen. You have two upper level bedrooms each with a full bath. Second level laundry is a bonus with washer and dryer included. Desirable location, just minutes from I-35 allowing easy access to Des Moines or Ames as well restaurants and shopping. Attached single stall garage is a nice feature! Furnace and A/C replaced 2016

Pets ok. No smoking.
To receive updates by text message when new homes are listed text "NEW" to 88131.

Please visit www.GoodallProperties.com before calling for more homes available and more information, pictures and directions to this home.

Goodall Properties, LLC
www.GoodallProperties.com
3233 Ashworth Rd
Waukee, IA 50263
515-978-1773
Licensed In Iowa

(RLNE4918543)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1303 SE Delaware Ave #3 have any available units?
1303 SE Delaware Ave #3 has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1303 SE Delaware Ave #3 have?
Some of 1303 SE Delaware Ave #3's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1303 SE Delaware Ave #3 currently offering any rent specials?
1303 SE Delaware Ave #3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1303 SE Delaware Ave #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1303 SE Delaware Ave #3 is pet friendly.
Does 1303 SE Delaware Ave #3 offer parking?
Yes, 1303 SE Delaware Ave #3 does offer parking.
Does 1303 SE Delaware Ave #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1303 SE Delaware Ave #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1303 SE Delaware Ave #3 have a pool?
No, 1303 SE Delaware Ave #3 does not have a pool.
Does 1303 SE Delaware Ave #3 have accessible units?
No, 1303 SE Delaware Ave #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1303 SE Delaware Ave #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1303 SE Delaware Ave #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1303 SE Delaware Ave #3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1303 SE Delaware Ave #3 has units with air conditioning.
