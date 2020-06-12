All apartments in Ankeny
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

1219 NE Windsor Dr #107

1219 Northeast Windsor Drive · (515) 290-9359
Location

1219 Northeast Windsor Drive, Ankeny, IA 50021

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,075

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1091 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Windsor Village Condos feature:
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Off Street Parking
Deck / Patio
On-Suite Master Bath
Walk-In Closet
Hardwood Floors
Granite Countertops
Stainless Steel Appliances
Stacking Washer / Dryer In-Unit
All Appliances Included
Ask about our 3 bedroom option at Windsor Village.
Rent Includes: Trash, Lawn Care, & Snow Removal
Pet Friendly
Garages available

2 pets per unit maximum. Maximum combined weight limit of 50lbs per unit. Pet placement fee of $250-$750. Pet rent $50/month total. Pet screening via petscreening.com
Situated in the rapidly growing city of Ankeny with convenient freeway access for commuters and within easy reach of shopping areas, the Windsor Village Condos are a perfect mix of urban sensibilities with sprawling open air. These condos, custom crafted with modern flourishes of granite and stainless steel, offer choice and comfort to young people and families of all sizes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1219 NE Windsor Dr #107 have any available units?
1219 NE Windsor Dr #107 has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1219 NE Windsor Dr #107 have?
Some of 1219 NE Windsor Dr #107's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1219 NE Windsor Dr #107 currently offering any rent specials?
1219 NE Windsor Dr #107 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1219 NE Windsor Dr #107 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1219 NE Windsor Dr #107 is pet friendly.
Does 1219 NE Windsor Dr #107 offer parking?
Yes, 1219 NE Windsor Dr #107 does offer parking.
Does 1219 NE Windsor Dr #107 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1219 NE Windsor Dr #107 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1219 NE Windsor Dr #107 have a pool?
No, 1219 NE Windsor Dr #107 does not have a pool.
Does 1219 NE Windsor Dr #107 have accessible units?
No, 1219 NE Windsor Dr #107 does not have accessible units.
Does 1219 NE Windsor Dr #107 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1219 NE Windsor Dr #107 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1219 NE Windsor Dr #107 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1219 NE Windsor Dr #107 has units with air conditioning.
