1219 NE Windsor Dr #107

Amenities
Windsor Village Condos feature:
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Off Street Parking
Deck / Patio
On-Suite Master Bath
Walk-In Closet
Hardwood Floors
Granite Countertops
Stainless Steel Appliances
Stacking Washer / Dryer In-Unit
All Appliances Included
Ask about our 3 bedroom option at Windsor Village.
Rent Includes: Trash, Lawn Care, & Snow Removal
Pet Friendly
Garages available
2 pets per unit maximum. Maximum combined weight limit of 50lbs per unit. Pet placement fee of $250-$750. Pet rent $50/month total. Pet screening via petscreening.com
Situated in the rapidly growing city of Ankeny with convenient freeway access for commuters and within easy reach of shopping areas, the Windsor Village Condos are a perfect mix of urban sensibilities with sprawling open air. These condos, custom crafted with modern flourishes of granite and stainless steel, offer choice and comfort to young people and families of all sizes.