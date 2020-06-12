1219 NE Windsor Dr #107

Amenities

Windsor Village Condos feature:

2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms

Off Street Parking

Deck / Patio

On-Suite Master Bath

Walk-In Closet

Hardwood Floors

Granite Countertops

Stainless Steel Appliances

Stacking Washer / Dryer In-Unit

All Appliances Included

Ask about our 3 bedroom option at Windsor Village.

Rent Includes: Trash, Lawn Care, & Snow Removal

Pet Friendly

Garages available



2 pets per unit maximum. Maximum combined weight limit of 50lbs per unit. Pet placement fee of $250-$750. Pet rent $50/month total. Pet screening via petscreening.com

Situated in the rapidly growing city of Ankeny with convenient freeway access for commuters and within easy reach of shopping areas, the Windsor Village Condos are a perfect mix of urban sensibilities with sprawling open air. These condos, custom crafted with modern flourishes of granite and stainless steel, offer choice and comfort to young people and families of all sizes.