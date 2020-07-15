All apartments in Ames
Find more places like 601 E 13th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ames, IA
/
601 E 13th Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

601 E 13th Street

601 East 13th Street · (515) 232-5240
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ames
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

601 East 13th Street, Ames, IA 50010

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 601 E 13th Street · Avail. Aug 1

$1,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
extra storage
internet access
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
601 E 13th Street Available 08/01/20 601 E 13th Street, Available August 1st! - This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex is located right off 13th street providing easy access to Interstate 35, Hwy 30, and many restaurants and shopping centers. Conveniently located a few blocks from Historic Main Street Cultural District, parks, hospital, and doctor's offices. Water and Gas utilities are provided with rent. Tenant is responsible for electric, garbage, lawn care, snow removal, cable, and internet. 2nd bathroom is connected to a bedroom suite. Hardwood floors in bedrooms. Shared washer dryer are located on lower level for your convenience. Extra storage space available in shared basement area. Enjoy beautiful evenings on the 2nd story deck/patio, an additional unique space for entertainment! Located in Ames School District. Pets are allowed with proper pet reference! Don't miss your chance to rent this amazing home. Located near red Cy-ride transit system. Call us today to schedule your showing at 515-232-5240.

3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=uUbxmRGE98X&brand=0

(RLNE2427718)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 E 13th Street have any available units?
601 E 13th Street has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ames, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ames Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 E 13th Street have?
Some of 601 E 13th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 E 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
601 E 13th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 E 13th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 601 E 13th Street is pet friendly.
Does 601 E 13th Street offer parking?
No, 601 E 13th Street does not offer parking.
Does 601 E 13th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 601 E 13th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 E 13th Street have a pool?
No, 601 E 13th Street does not have a pool.
Does 601 E 13th Street have accessible units?
No, 601 E 13th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 601 E 13th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 E 13th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 601 E 13th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Social West Ames Reserve
800 Pinon Drive
Ames, IA 50014
Prairie West
2330 Prairie View West Drive
Ames, IA 50010
Wyndham Heights Apartments
1201 Florida Ave
Ames, IA 50014
Core
4415 Lincoln Way
Ames, IA 50014
The Social West Ames Steinbeck
4501 Steinbeck Street
Ames, IA 50014
South View Apartments
209 South 5th Street
Ames, IA 50010
The Social West Ames Station
1320 Coconino Rd
Ames, IA 50014

Similar Pages

Ames 1 BedroomsAmes 2 Bedrooms
Ames Apartments with BalconiesAmes Apartments with Parking
Ames Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Des Moines, IAWest Des Moines, IAUrbandale, IAAnkeny, IAJohnston, IA
Waukee, IAGrimes, IAFort Dodge, IANorwalk, IA
Clive, IAAltoona, IAWindsor Heights, IABoone, IA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Edwards

Apartments Near Colleges

Iowa State UniversityDes Moines Area Community College
Des Moines University-Osteopathic Medical CenterDrake University
Grand View University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity