601 E 13th Street Available 08/01/20 601 E 13th Street, Available August 1st! - This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex is located right off 13th street providing easy access to Interstate 35, Hwy 30, and many restaurants and shopping centers. Conveniently located a few blocks from Historic Main Street Cultural District, parks, hospital, and doctor's offices. Water and Gas utilities are provided with rent. Tenant is responsible for electric, garbage, lawn care, snow removal, cable, and internet. 2nd bathroom is connected to a bedroom suite. Hardwood floors in bedrooms. Shared washer dryer are located on lower level for your convenience. Extra storage space available in shared basement area. Enjoy beautiful evenings on the 2nd story deck/patio, an additional unique space for entertainment! Located in Ames School District. Pets are allowed with proper pet reference! Don't miss your chance to rent this amazing home. Located near red Cy-ride transit system. Call us today to schedule your showing at 515-232-5240.



3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=uUbxmRGE98X&brand=0



(RLNE2427718)