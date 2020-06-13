/
/
fort dodge
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:37 PM
8 Apartments for rent in Fort Dodge, IA📍
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
18 Units Available
Phillips Luxury Apartments
1015 5th Avenue North, Fort Dodge, IA
Studio
$800
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$688
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1002 sqft
COME HOME TO LUXURY LIVING!
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1400 3rd Ave South
1400 3rd Avenue South, Fort Dodge, IA
2 Bedrooms
$550
792 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom $550 - Now available, this is a updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. Main floor laundry hook ups. Pets maybe allowed with an additional $50 per month per pet. $550 tenant pays all utilities. No HUD. (RLNE5202587)
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1611 6th Ave North
1611 6th Avenue North, Fort Dodge, IA
3 Bedrooms
$695
1320 sqft
- (RLNE4195656)
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
714 Exposition Dr
714 Exposition Drive, Fort Dodge, IA
3 Bedrooms
$795
1320 sqft
714 Exposition Dr Available 07/01/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE4282922)
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
411 South 18th St
411 South 18th Street, Fort Dodge, IA
2 Bedrooms
$625
904 sqft
- (RLNE4080899)
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2635 15th Ave North
2635 15th Avenue North, Fort Dodge, IA
3 Bedrooms
$925
912 sqft
Cooper ranch with fenced yard and two car garage - Cooper area ranch now available. Fenced yard and attached two car garage. $925 mo/dep. pets with additional fee. (RLNE5855472)
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1718 7th Avenue South
1718 7th Avenue South, Fort Dodge, IA
2 Bedrooms
$800
988 sqft
Fully handicap accessible ranch - 2 bedroom handicap accessible ranch. Attached one car garage, full basement, and main floor laundry. Available now for $800 per month. Pets with additional fee. (RLNE5855115)
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
412 North 7th Street
412 North 7th Street, Fort Dodge, IA
3 Bedrooms
$800
1556 sqft
3 bedroom with many updates $800 mo/deposit - This 3 bedroom with new paint and flooring will be ready soon! Bedrooms and living spaces have good square footage. New paint, flooring and nice kitchen.
1 of 8
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
151 7th Ave North
151 7th Avenue North, Fort Dodge, IA
2 Bedrooms
$675
1150 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 car garage $675 - Available 4/13/20 this is a spacious 2 bedroom with a 1 car garage. 1.25 baths. Hardwood floors. $675 per mo/deposit. Pets with additional fee. (RLNE5755753)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Fort Dodge rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,030.
Some of the colleges located in the Fort Dodge area include Iowa Central Community College, and Iowa State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.