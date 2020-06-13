Apartment List
/
IA
/
fort dodge
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:37 PM

8 Apartments for rent in Fort Dodge, IA

📍
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
18 Units Available
Phillips Luxury Apartments
1015 5th Avenue North, Fort Dodge, IA
Studio
$800
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$688
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1002 sqft
COME HOME TO LUXURY LIVING!

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1400 3rd Ave South
1400 3rd Avenue South, Fort Dodge, IA
2 Bedrooms
$550
792 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom $550 - Now available, this is a updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. Main floor laundry hook ups. Pets maybe allowed with an additional $50 per month per pet. $550 tenant pays all utilities. No HUD. (RLNE5202587)

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1611 6th Ave North
1611 6th Avenue North, Fort Dodge, IA
3 Bedrooms
$695
1320 sqft
- (RLNE4195656)

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
714 Exposition Dr
714 Exposition Drive, Fort Dodge, IA
3 Bedrooms
$795
1320 sqft
714 Exposition Dr Available 07/01/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE4282922)

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
411 South 18th St
411 South 18th Street, Fort Dodge, IA
2 Bedrooms
$625
904 sqft
- (RLNE4080899)

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2635 15th Ave North
2635 15th Avenue North, Fort Dodge, IA
3 Bedrooms
$925
912 sqft
Cooper ranch with fenced yard and two car garage - Cooper area ranch now available. Fenced yard and attached two car garage. $925 mo/dep. pets with additional fee. (RLNE5855472)

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1718 7th Avenue South
1718 7th Avenue South, Fort Dodge, IA
2 Bedrooms
$800
988 sqft
Fully handicap accessible ranch - 2 bedroom handicap accessible ranch. Attached one car garage, full basement, and main floor laundry. Available now for $800 per month. Pets with additional fee. (RLNE5855115)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
412 North 7th Street
412 North 7th Street, Fort Dodge, IA
3 Bedrooms
$800
1556 sqft
3 bedroom with many updates $800 mo/deposit - This 3 bedroom with new paint and flooring will be ready soon! Bedrooms and living spaces have good square footage. New paint, flooring and nice kitchen.

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
151 7th Ave North
151 7th Avenue North, Fort Dodge, IA
2 Bedrooms
$675
1150 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 car garage $675 - Available 4/13/20 this is a spacious 2 bedroom with a 1 car garage. 1.25 baths. Hardwood floors. $675 per mo/deposit. Pets with additional fee. (RLNE5755753)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Fort Dodge?
The average rent price for Fort Dodge rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,030.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Fort Dodge?
Some of the colleges located in the Fort Dodge area include Iowa Central Community College, and Iowa State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Fort Dodge?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Fort Dodge from include Ames, Perry, Algona, and Boone.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Ames, IAPerry, IA
Algona, IA
Boone, IA