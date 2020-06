Amenities

patio / balcony garage internet access

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage internet access

4612 Twain - Three bedroom, two bath townhome located in West Ames. This property features an open concept kitchen and living room and master bedroom on the main level. Two bedrooms, a bath, and a second living room are located in the basement. A large deck can be accessed from the living room. Unit has an attached one car garage. Cable and high speed internet are included with rent.



(RLNE4619875)