407 Jeffrey Ln

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

Available August 1, 2020 - A must see updated unit with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths with second floor laundry. Over 1,100 square feet of finished living area and large backyard. One car garage. Features include remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, ceiling fans in bedrooms, walk in closets, and neutral colored walls with painted white trim. All bedrooms, full bath, and laundry are on second level. Kitchen, dining room, living room, half bath, and utility closet with some room for storage on main level. Remodeled exterior in 2015 - new siding, windows and garage doors. Close to Cy Ride bus stop, Ames Middle School, grocery store, gas stations, restaurants, fitness center, and much more!



Average gas utility payment is $54. Average water, sewer and electric utility payment is $89.



Edwards Elementary School District.



No Undergrads. No Smoking. No Pets.