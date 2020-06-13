All apartments in Ames
407 Jeffrey Ln
Last updated May 20 2020

407 Jeffrey Ln

407 Jeffrey Lane · (515) 290-5769
407 Jeffrey Lane, Ames, IA 50014
Edwards

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
gym
parking
garage
Available August 1, 2020 - A must see updated unit with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths with second floor laundry. Over 1,100 square feet of finished living area and large backyard. One car garage. Features include remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, ceiling fans in bedrooms, walk in closets, and neutral colored walls with painted white trim. All bedrooms, full bath, and laundry are on second level. Kitchen, dining room, living room, half bath, and utility closet with some room for storage on main level. Remodeled exterior in 2015 - new siding, windows and garage doors. Close to Cy Ride bus stop, Ames Middle School, grocery store, gas stations, restaurants, fitness center, and much more!

Average gas utility payment is $54. Average water, sewer and electric utility payment is $89.

Edwards Elementary School District.

No Undergrads. No Smoking. No Pets.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 407 Jeffrey Ln have any available units?
407 Jeffrey Ln has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ames, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ames Rent Report.
What amenities does 407 Jeffrey Ln have?
Some of 407 Jeffrey Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 Jeffrey Ln currently offering any rent specials?
407 Jeffrey Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 Jeffrey Ln pet-friendly?
No, 407 Jeffrey Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ames.
Does 407 Jeffrey Ln offer parking?
Yes, 407 Jeffrey Ln does offer parking.
Does 407 Jeffrey Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 407 Jeffrey Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 Jeffrey Ln have a pool?
No, 407 Jeffrey Ln does not have a pool.
Does 407 Jeffrey Ln have accessible units?
No, 407 Jeffrey Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 407 Jeffrey Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 407 Jeffrey Ln has units with dishwashers.
