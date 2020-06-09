All apartments in Ames
2511 Bristol #204
2511 Bristol #204

2511 Bristol Drive · (515) 233-4440
Location

2511 Bristol Drive, Ames, IA 50010
Somer Street

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2511 Bristol #204 · Avail. Aug 1

$825

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 876 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
gym
pool
basketball court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
2511 Bristol #204 Available 08/01/20 1 Bedroom Condo Available August 1st, 2020 - This spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo is located in the desirable Somerset area of Ames. The property comes with a 1-car detached garage and has in-home laundry (washer and dryer included). High-speed internet, heat, water, club house, swimming pool, exterior maintenance, lawn care, snow removal, and trash pickup are included. Building entrance code offers added safety. High quality home with close proximity to restaurants, doctor's offices, gym, and more!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3452097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2511 Bristol #204 have any available units?
2511 Bristol #204 has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ames, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ames Rent Report.
What amenities does 2511 Bristol #204 have?
Some of 2511 Bristol #204's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2511 Bristol #204 currently offering any rent specials?
2511 Bristol #204 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2511 Bristol #204 pet-friendly?
No, 2511 Bristol #204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ames.
Does 2511 Bristol #204 offer parking?
Yes, 2511 Bristol #204 does offer parking.
Does 2511 Bristol #204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2511 Bristol #204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2511 Bristol #204 have a pool?
Yes, 2511 Bristol #204 has a pool.
Does 2511 Bristol #204 have accessible units?
No, 2511 Bristol #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 2511 Bristol #204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2511 Bristol #204 does not have units with dishwashers.
