2511 Bristol #204 Available 08/01/20 1 Bedroom Condo Available August 1st, 2020 - This spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo is located in the desirable Somerset area of Ames. The property comes with a 1-car detached garage and has in-home laundry (washer and dryer included). High-speed internet, heat, water, club house, swimming pool, exterior maintenance, lawn care, snow removal, and trash pickup are included. Building entrance code offers added safety. High quality home with close proximity to restaurants, doctor's offices, gym, and more!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3452097)