218 S Dakota

Amenities
218 South Dakota - 3-bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex available August 1st.
Spacious floor plan with open kitchen to dining & living room areas. Master bedroom features walk in closet. Conveniently located close to west Hy-Vee and Highway 30.
Duplex has shared garage, off-street parking, central air, dishwasher, washer/dryer hook-ups. Free cable and internet included with rent.
Lawn care and snow removal included (except sidewalks).
Residents are responsible for electric, water/sewer, gas, and garbage service.
Per the owner's preferences, this building is reserved for graduate students and working professionals.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2137323)