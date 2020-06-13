All apartments in Ames
Last updated April 1 2020 at 4:49 AM

218 S Dakota

218 South Dakota Ave · (515) 292-5020
Location

218 South Dakota Ave, Ames, IA 50014
Edwards

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 218 S Dakota - 218 · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1080 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cable included
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
218 South Dakota - 3-bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex available August 1st.

Spacious floor plan with open kitchen to dining & living room areas. Master bedroom features walk in closet. Conveniently located close to west Hy-Vee and Highway 30.

Duplex has shared garage, off-street parking, central air, dishwasher, washer/dryer hook-ups. Free cable and internet included with rent.

Lawn care and snow removal included (except sidewalks).

Residents are responsible for electric, water/sewer, gas, and garbage service.

Per the owner's preferences, this building is reserved for graduate students and working professionals.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2137323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 S Dakota have any available units?
218 S Dakota has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ames, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ames Rent Report.
What amenities does 218 S Dakota have?
Some of 218 S Dakota's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 S Dakota currently offering any rent specials?
218 S Dakota isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 S Dakota pet-friendly?
No, 218 S Dakota is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ames.
Does 218 S Dakota offer parking?
Yes, 218 S Dakota does offer parking.
Does 218 S Dakota have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 S Dakota does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 S Dakota have a pool?
No, 218 S Dakota does not have a pool.
Does 218 S Dakota have accessible units?
No, 218 S Dakota does not have accessible units.
Does 218 S Dakota have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 218 S Dakota has units with dishwashers.
