218 S Dakota

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage internet access

218 South Dakota - 3-bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex available August 1st.



Spacious floor plan with open kitchen to dining & living room areas. Master bedroom features walk in closet. Conveniently located close to west Hy-Vee and Highway 30.



Duplex has shared garage, off-street parking, central air, dishwasher, washer/dryer hook-ups. Free cable and internet included with rent.



Lawn care and snow removal included (except sidewalks).



Residents are responsible for electric, water/sewer, gas, and garbage service.



Per the owner's preferences, this building is reserved for graduate students and working professionals.



No Pets Allowed



