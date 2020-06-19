Amenities

1236 Michigan Avenue Available 08/01/20 1236 Michigan Avenue, Available August 1st! - A 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom duplex with approximately 1040 sq ft, located in Northwest Ames near Cy-Ride and Ontario Avenue. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Central AC, dishwasher, and laundry provided in unit! Access to 1 car garage at no extra cost. Anytime Fitness membership, Lawn Care and Snow Removal included. Ames School District. Please call our office at 515-232-5240 today to schedule a showing!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5463658)