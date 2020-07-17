All apartments in West Loch Estate
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

91-1043 A'AWA DRIVE

91-1043 Aawa Drive · (808) 753-6701
Location

91-1043 Aawa Drive, West Loch Estate, HI 96706
Ewa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 91-1043 A'AWA DRIVE · Avail. Jul 25

$2,950

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1644 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
91-1043 A'AWA DRIVE Available 07/25/20 Westloch Fairways 3br/2.5ba Home w/2 Car Garage - Larger, shabby sheek 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths attached single family home in Ewa, Westloch Fairways. Unfurnished home comes with 2 car garage, lanai area for fenced-in out door space, all bedrooms upstairs, downstairs area has separate living and dining areas, kitchen, and closets for storage. Pet friendly with additional fee per pet and pet deposit, large dogs ok. Available towards end of July. Schedule your showing today!

Contact Shannon for more info and showings at (808)753-6701 or Shannon@shannonheaven.com. Application fee is $20 per occupant over 18 years of age, and are available online at www.propertyprofileshawaii.com or Shannon will have paper applications available.

(RLNE5886721)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91-1043 A'AWA DRIVE have any available units?
91-1043 A'AWA DRIVE has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 91-1043 A'AWA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
91-1043 A'AWA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91-1043 A'AWA DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 91-1043 A'AWA DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 91-1043 A'AWA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 91-1043 A'AWA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 91-1043 A'AWA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 91-1043 A'AWA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 91-1043 A'AWA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 91-1043 A'AWA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 91-1043 A'AWA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 91-1043 A'AWA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 91-1043 A'AWA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 91-1043 A'AWA DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 91-1043 A'AWA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 91-1043 A'AWA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
