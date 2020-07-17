Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

91-1043 A'AWA DRIVE Available 07/25/20 Westloch Fairways 3br/2.5ba Home w/2 Car Garage - Larger, shabby sheek 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths attached single family home in Ewa, Westloch Fairways. Unfurnished home comes with 2 car garage, lanai area for fenced-in out door space, all bedrooms upstairs, downstairs area has separate living and dining areas, kitchen, and closets for storage. Pet friendly with additional fee per pet and pet deposit, large dogs ok. Available towards end of July. Schedule your showing today!



Contact Shannon for more info and showings at (808)753-6701 or Shannon@shannonheaven.com. Application fee is $20 per occupant over 18 years of age, and are available online at www.propertyprofileshawaii.com or Shannon will have paper applications available.



(RLNE5886721)