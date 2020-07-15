71 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Waipio, HI
In ancient Hawaiian times, an epic battle took place in Waipio. By the end, the local chief prevailed and it was said that the gulch was "paved with the corpses of the slain." But don't worry, you won't see any corpses here anymore!
Waipio is located on the island of Oahu, just outside Honolulu. Its name means "curved water" in Hawaiian. Slightly removed from the tourist centers nearby, Waipio is a quiet community with a selection of available housing, great weather, easy access to local amenities and a proud baseball history. While only 11,000 or so residents call Waipio home, the greater Honolulu area is home to over half a million happy, well-tanned residents. See more
Finding an apartment in Waipio that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.