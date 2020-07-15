Apartment List
HI
/
waipio
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:18 PM

71 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Waipio, HI

Finding an apartment in Waipio that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-780 Kaao Pl.
94-780 Kaao Place, Waipio, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1000 sqft
94-780 Kaao Pl. Available 07/30/20 Charming Waipio Gentry Home - Available on July 30! Charming single level home in convenient Waipio Gentry. Enjoy using 21 PV Panels, save lots of $$ on electric bills.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-1153 Mopua Loop Unit M6
94-1153 Mopua Loop, Waipio, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
750 sqft
Rarely available 2 bdr/1bth/ 2 parking stalls top corner unit with a spacious Layout - CALL / TEXT KIMOLI (RS-79941) FOR SCHEDULED VIEWING @ (808) 699-9350 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.
Results within 1 mile of Waipio

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-820 Lumiauau Street Apt E203
94-820 Lumiauau Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
863 sqft
94-820 Lumiauau Street Apt E203 Available 08/01/20 Bright and spacious 2BR/2FULL BATH/2Pkg in Fairway Village @ Waikele - Bright and spacious 2BR/2FULL BATH/2Pkg with NEW PAINT and LUSH NEW CARPET in the bedrooms.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-202 Loku Place A - 1
94-202 Loku Place, Waikele, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1472 sqft
Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom home in the Tropics Area of the Waikele. This home is located on a quiet street with well-maintained grounds and offers split air conditioning in every room.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
94-1014 Ahahui Place
94-1014 Ahahui Place, Mililani Town, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2074 sqft
Great family home in thriving community. Lots of yard space for children, this 2-story home gives you lots of room to move around. 2-car secured covered garage. No smoking, *pets negotiable. Tenant responsible for all utilities.
Results within 5 miles of Waipio
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
21 Units Available
Waipahu
Oasis Townhomes
94-207 Wipahu Street, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 12 miles from Wheeler Army Airfield. Units include laundry, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community features BBQ grill, clubhouse, e-payments, gym, parking and pool

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-215 Kuauna Place
95-215 Kuauna Place, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
2023 sqft
95-215 Kuauna Place Available 07/17/20 Beautiful Mililani Mauka Home! Over 2,000 s.f.! - Large Pacific Islander, Ponape model, over 2,000 s.f. Large living area downstairs with dining area. Bright and airy kitchen with an island.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-474 Loaa St.
94-474 Loaa Street, Waipahu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
960 sqft
94-474 Loaa St. Available 08/01/20 Well maintained / Very Clean / 3BR / 1.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
94-433 Lanikuhana Place
94-433 Lanikuhana Place, Mililani Town, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1106 sqft
Available now, fully renovated, 1106 sq ft, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 2 parking unit at Lanikuhana Patio Homes. Unit offers 2 lanai's, large loft, split level, storage, open floor plan, W/D, ceiling fans throughout, window AC units and so much more.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-314 Lonomea Street
95-314 Lonomea Street, Mililani Town, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1810 sqft
Upgraded throughout with a luxury feeling. Remodeled and renovated two story home in Mililani with a spacious layout with over 1800 sq ft inside.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:54 PM
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-340 Hoolu Pl
91-340 Hoolu Place, Ewa Gentry, HI
5 Bedrooms
$3,895
2667 sqft
Beautiful pet friendly 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom Ewa Beach home. Its a short drive to near shopping centers, restaurants, and the beach. Walking distance to dog park and playground.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1008 Ukuwai St. #102
95-1008 Ukuwai Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,950
505 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Island Courtyards in Mililani Mauka - Ground Floor Unit - Newly renovated 1-bdrm, 1-bath, w/2-assigned parking stalls (1-covered, 1-open) in the Island Courtyards at Mililani Mauka.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-1211 Heahea St
94-1211 Heahea Street, Royal Kunia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
2079 sqft
94-1211 Heahea St Available 09/01/20 Tucked away in paradise with amazing views on the edge of Kunia Golf Course - Located on a quiet cul de sac and backed against Kunia Golf Course this 3 bedroom 3 bath 2 car garage has recently been remodeled with

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Aiea
99-556 Hoio Street
99-556 Hoio Street, Aiea, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1500 sqft
Renovated House in Aiea - 4 bedroom 2 bath 1 parking in the garage (tandem or street is available as well) Nicely renovated duplex home in Aiea Heights (right above Aiea high school).

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
94-1480 Lanikuhana #530
94-1480 Lanikuhana Avenue, Mililani Town, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
897 sqft
2br - 897ft2 - Mililani Knob Hill 2 Bed 1.5 Bath 2 Parking Townhome (94-1480 Lanikuhana Ave., Unit 530) - This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, 2 parking space townhome in Mililani that has been tastefully renovated.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1161 Lukahiu Pl
91-1161 Lukahiu Place, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1496 sqft
3br/2.5ba w/2 car garage & enclosed yard (PETS NEGOTIABLE) (Ewa Beach) - Available July 1, 2020 Text Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS-75492 at 808-721-7990 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-1020 Makakoa Loop
94-1020 Makakoa Loop, Royal Kunia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1517 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom/2.5 bath + family room with 2 car garage, two story home in Royal Kunia Community. Located on a rim lot with a fenced yard with mountain views, tropical landscape and covered patio for entertaining.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-021 Kuahelani Ave Apt 104
95-021 Kuahelani Ave, Mililani Town, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
764 sqft
This 2 bedroom apartment has recently been remodeled, with new cabinets, counter tops, fixtures, appliances, and flooring.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-1077 Kamiki Street
94-1077 Kamiki Street, Royal Kunia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1147 sqft
Wonderful, clean and renovated single family home. Single level with lots of outdoor space for lounging and entertaining. Kitchen has solid surface counters, newer cabinets and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1043 A'AWA DRIVE
91-1043 Aawa Drive, West Loch Estate, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1644 sqft
91-1043 A'AWA DRIVE Available 07/25/20 Westloch Fairways 3br/2.5ba Home w/2 Car Garage - Larger, shabby sheek 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths attached single family home in Ewa, Westloch Fairways.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-403 Lehopulu St.
94-403 Lehopulu Street, Waipahu, HI
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
2488 sqft
5 bd 3.5ba Beautifully remodeled Single Family Residence in Harbor View, Waipahu - CALL OR TEXT JULIE NURRE (RS#63006) @ (808) 224-3841 FOR SHOWING AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, YOU WILL BE REQUIRED TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1155 Aawa Drive
91-1155 Aawa Drive, West Loch Estate, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1581 sqft
Westloch Fairways a neighborhood with tree lined streets.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-101 Kelewaa Place
95-101 Kelewaa Place, Mililani Town, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1571 sqft
Beautifully maintained and recently fully renovated home available for long term lease with a 1-year minimum start lease term.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1003 Kanela Street
91-1003 Kanela Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1512 sqft
Ewa Beach home with open concept living. Ground floor has living, dining and kitchen. Bedrooms are located upstairs. Amenities include access to pool, BBQ area and cabanas. Close to schools, shopping and entertainment.
City Guide for Waipio, HI

In ancient Hawaiian times, an epic battle took place in Waipio. By the end, the local chief prevailed and it was said that the gulch was "paved with the corpses of the slain." But don't worry, you won't see any corpses here anymore!

Waipio is located on the island of Oahu, just outside Honolulu. Its name means "curved water" in Hawaiian. Slightly removed from the tourist centers nearby, Waipio is a quiet community with a selection of available housing, great weather, easy access to local amenities and a proud baseball history. While only 11,000 or so residents call Waipio home, the greater Honolulu area is home to over half a million happy, well-tanned residents. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Waipio, HI

Finding an apartment in Waipio that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

