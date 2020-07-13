/
57 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Waipio Acres, HI
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-270 Waikalani Drive
95-270 Waikalani Place, Waipio Acres, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1354 sqft
Available Now Near Scholfield! Beautiful 2 level, 3 bedroom, 3 full bath home and new carpeting just installed, located at the Launani Valley community in Mililani. The unit is very bright, airy, with an updated Kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Waipio Acres
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-215 Kuauna Place
95-215 Kuauna Place, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
2023 sqft
95-215 Kuauna Place Available 07/17/20 Beautiful Mililani Mauka Home! Over 2,000 s.f.! - Large Pacific Islander, Ponape model, over 2,000 s.f. Large living area downstairs with dining area. Bright and airy kitchen with an island.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1008 Ukuwai St. #102
95-1008 Ukuwai Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,950
505 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Island Courtyards in Mililani Mauka - Ground Floor Unit - Newly renovated 1-bdrm, 1-bath, w/2-assigned parking stalls (1-covered, 1-open) in the Island Courtyards at Mililani Mauka.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-452 Kaelo Pl
95-452 Kaelo Place, Mililani Town, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Master Bedroom and Bath Rental - Property Id: 204090 A calm and peaceful home inside of a caring neighborhood culdesac. Always welcoming positive energy. Carport and street curb provide plenty of parking.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-021 Kuahelani Ave Apt 104
95-021 Kuahelani Ave, Mililani Town, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
764 sqft
This 2 bedroom apartment has recently been remodeled, with new cabinets, counter tops, fixtures, appliances, and flooring.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-101 Kelewaa Place
95-101 Kelewaa Place, Mililani Town, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1571 sqft
Beautifully maintained and recently fully renovated home available for long term lease with a 1-year minimum start lease term.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1047 KAAPEHA STREET #164
95-1047 Kaapeha Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
786 sqft
COME AND SEE! 2nd FLOOR APT IN MILILANI TOWN - Come and see this clean and airy 2 bedroom, 2 full bath in Northpointe Terrace II. New kitchen floors and refrigerator with ice maker. In unit washer and dryer. Two assigned parking spaces.
Results within 5 miles of Waipio Acres
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Wahiawa
82 Kaliponi Street
82 Kaliponi Street, Wahiawa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
836 sqft
Video Showing: Video of this property available at https://youtu.be/r0j8_v7YbW4. We have other properties available for viewing on Cen Pac Properties Youtube Channel.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-780 Kaao Pl.
94-780 Kaao Place, Waipio, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1000 sqft
94-780 Kaao Pl. Available 07/30/20 Charming Waipio Gentry Home - Available on July 30! Charming single level home in convenient Waipio Gentry. Enjoy using 21 PV Panels, save lots of $$ on electric bills.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-1211 Heahea St
94-1211 Heahea Street, Royal Kunia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
2079 sqft
94-1211 Heahea St Available 09/01/20 Tucked away in paradise with amazing views on the edge of Kunia Golf Course - Located on a quiet cul de sac and backed against Kunia Golf Course this 3 bedroom 3 bath 2 car garage has recently been remodeled with
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-570 Lumiauau St #L203
94-570 Lumiauau Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
791 sqft
WAIKELE LIVING! 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Parking Townhouse located at Highlands at Waikele. - Highlands at Waikele 94-570 Lumiauau St #L203 Waipahu, HI 96797 Rent: $1,950.00 Per Month Deposit: $1,950.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
94-1480 Lanikuhana #530
94-1480 Lanikuhana Avenue, Mililani Town, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
897 sqft
2br - 897ft2 - Mililani Knob Hill 2 Bed 1.5 Bath 2 Parking Townhome (94-1480 Lanikuhana Ave., Unit 530) - This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, 2 parking space townhome in Mililani that has been tastefully renovated.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-1020 Makakoa Loop
94-1020 Makakoa Loop, Royal Kunia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1517 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom/2.5 bath + family room with 2 car garage, two story home in Royal Kunia Community. Located on a rim lot with a fenced yard with mountain views, tropical landscape and covered patio for entertaining.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-1077 Kamiki Street
94-1077 Kamiki Street, Royal Kunia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1147 sqft
Wonderful, clean and renovated single family home. Single level with lots of outdoor space for lounging and entertaining. Kitchen has solid surface counters, newer cabinets and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-820 Lumiauau Street Apt E203
94-820 Lumiauau Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
863 sqft
94-820 Lumiauau Street Apt E203 Available 08/01/20 Bright and spacious 2BR/2FULL BATH/2Pkg in Fairway Village @ Waikele - Bright and spacious 2BR/2FULL BATH/2Pkg with NEW PAINT and LUSH NEW CARPET in the bedrooms.
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-202 Loku Place A - 1
94-202 Loku Place, Waikele, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1472 sqft
Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom home in the Tropics Area of the Waikele. This home is located on a quiet street with well-maintained grounds and offers split air conditioning in every room.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
94-1014 Ahahui Place
94-1014 Ahahui Place, Mililani Town, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2074 sqft
Great family home in thriving community. Lots of yard space for children, this 2-story home gives you lots of room to move around. 2-car secured covered garage. No smoking, *pets negotiable. Tenant responsible for all utilities.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-814 Hohiu Place
94-814 Hohiu Place, Royal Kunia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Village Park, Newer House 3 bedroom, 3 bath fenced yard, garage, pet negotiable - Village Park, Newer House 3 bedroom, 3 bath fenced yard, covered garage Description: 3 bedroom, 3 bath (1 of the bath is at the back patio) house on a cul-de-sac,
Last updated April 15 at 09:23am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-1071 Hoohele Street
94-1071 Hoohele Street, Royal Kunia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1730 sqft
Big Savings with 22 PV-Photovoltaic Solar Panels and Hot Water Solar to aid in keeping your electricity bill down to a bare-minimum.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-212 Lelehua Pl.
94-212 Lelehua Place, Royal Kunia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1256 sqft
94-212 Lelehua Pl. Available 07/16/20 94-212 Lelehua Place - Beautiful 3Bd 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-201 Kanawao Pl.
94-201 Kanawao Place, Waikele, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
1602 sqft
94-201 Kanawao Pl. Available 08/01/20 Beautiful SF 4br/2.5ba, 14PV panels, 2 car garage, private back yard - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ 808-633-2368 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
94-255 Kuanalio Loop
94-255 Kuanalio Loop, Mililani Town, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1805 sqft
Fully remodeled 3BR/2BA/2CarGarage Single Family in Central Mililani - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ 808-633-2368 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-1153 Mopua Loop Unit M6
94-1153 Mopua Loop, Waipio, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
750 sqft
Rarely available 2 bdr/1bth/ 2 parking stalls top corner unit with a spacious Layout - CALL / TEXT KIMOLI (RS-79941) FOR SCHEDULED VIEWING @ (808) 699-9350 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.
Results within 10 miles of Waipio Acres
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
162 Units Available
Ewa
Kapilina Beach Homes
5100 Iroquois Ave, Ewa Beach, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
1278 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,490
1428 sqft
Beachfront complex with relaxing views and excellent outdoor recreational areas. Spacious apartments with hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Close to several golf courses and the historic Pearl Harbor naval base. Only one hour from Honolulu.
