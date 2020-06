Amenities

95-269 Waikalani Dr. #C706 Available 06/22/20 SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH W/ 2 COVERED PARKING - "WAIKALANI WOODLANDS"

NICE CONDO IN A TROPICAL SETTING.

SURROUNDED BY MANY TREES. COOL AND BREEZY.

HOME IN EXCELLENT CONDITION AND MOVE IN READY.

THIS PARTLY FURNISHED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH

COMES WITH 2 COVERED PARKING STALLS.

LANAI IS ENCLOSED FOR ADDED LIVING SPACE.

MASTER BEDROOM HAS PRIVATE BATH AND LARGE

WALK-IN CLOSET.

FURNISHED WITH REFRIGERATOR, RANGE, OVEN,

WASHER AND DRYER.



SUPER AMENITIES: RESIDENT MANAGER, SECURITY, SWIMMING POOL,

CLUB HOUSE, BBQ, PLAYGROUND & GUEST PARKING,

WATER INCLUDED. TENANTS PAY ELECTRIC AND CABLE.

GREAT LOCATION.

JUST MINUTES TO WHEELER AND SCHOFIELD MILITARY BASE.

MILILANI TOWN CENTER.

NO PETS AND NON SMOKING UNIT.



To schedule a showing please use our automated showing system ShowMojo. Follow the link below.

https://showmojo.com/c8217ce009/listings/mapsearch



Apply online at www.fahrnirealtyhawaii.com

$25 application fee per adult



FAHRNI REALTY, INC. 808-486-4166

PROPERTY MANAGER

JEROME A. EDAYAN 808-780-1948



No Pets Allowed



