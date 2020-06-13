55 Apartments for rent in Waipahu, HI with balcony
When the state of Hawaii was once just the Kingdom of Hawaii, all the kings men and all the kings horses (and anyone else deemed a big whig royal family member) would vacation on Waipahu to bask in its refreshing spring.
On the island of Honolulu, nestled on a small inlet, is the city of Waipahu, which in Hawaiian translates to water bursting or gushing forth. It's a coastal town with a population just under 40,000. In the grand scope of Hawaii, Waipahu is one of the more down-to-earth cities, boasting a more inexpensive housing market than most of the state. You can move here without breaking the bank! This city does not thrive on the tourism industry but keeps its focus on the people who make the city just what it is on a daily basis. Looking to move in? Take a gander at some of your options: See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Waipahu renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.