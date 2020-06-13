Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

55 Apartments for rent in Waipahu, HI with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-049 Waipahu Street
94-049 Waipahu St, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
702 sqft
Rarely available 2 bedroom/1 full bathroom with tub/shower condo located in Kunia Terrace.Nicely renovated in 2019, private corner 3rd floor unit with nobody above you. This condo is in fantastic condition and move in ready.
Results within 1 mile of Waipahu

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1072 Kaunoa St.
91-1072 Kaunoa Street, West Loch Estate, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1248 sqft
Westloch Estates - Three bedroom Home - Foster Realty, Inc.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1002 Mahinahina Street
94-1002 Mahinahina Street, Waikele, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1600 sqft
WAIKELE LIVING!! 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage with fabulous views of the Golf Course!! - Rental Address: 94-1002 Mahinahina Street Waipahu, HI 96797 Rent: $3,350.00 Per Month Deposit: $3,350.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-511 Lumiaina Street #N202
94-511 Luminana Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
657 sqft
Great unit! 2Bd/1Ba on 2nd floor w/1 assigned parking stall at Mahi Ko at Waikele - KEY FEATURES: Year Built: 1993 Sq Footage: 657 sq ft. Bedrooms: 2 Beds Bathrooms: 1 Bath Parking: 1 Reserved Lease Duration: 1 Year Deposit: $1675.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-508 Kupuna Loop
94-508 Kupuna Loop, Royal Kunia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1420 sqft
Great rental in Village Park. 3 bedroom/2 bath, enclosed garage, with a spacious family room/living room, outdoor patio, split A/C in master bedroom, Window A/C in living room, ceiling fans.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-207 Paioa Place #M203
94-207 Paioa Place, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
657 sqft
Spacious & Partially Furnished 2 Bedroom w/ Patio & 2 Parking - This beautiful partially furnished 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom townhouse comes with 2 parking stalls and is move in ready.

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-814 Hohiu Place
94-814 Hohiu Place, Royal Kunia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Village Park, Newer House 3 bedroom, 3 bath fenced yard, garage, pet negotiable - Village Park, Newer House 3 bedroom, 3 bath fenced yard, covered garage Description: 3 bedroom, 3 bath (1 of the bath is at the back patio) house on a cul-de-sac,

1 of 19

Last updated April 15 at 09:23am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1071 Hoohele Street
94-1071 Hoohele Street, Royal Kunia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1730 sqft
Big Savings with 22 PV-Photovoltaic Solar Panels and Hot Water Solar to aid in keeping your electricity bill down to a bare-minimum.
Results within 5 miles of Waipahu
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
27 Units Available
Kalaeloa
4285 Independence Rd, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,238
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1397 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$3,018
1535 sqft
Incredible townhome-style units in a close-knit community near stunning beaches and Oahu's greatest attractions. Eleven different floor plans to choose from. Close to H-1 Freeway and steps from shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
10 Units Available
Kapolei Lofts
761 Wakea Street, Kapolei, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,033
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,416
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,606
1293 sqft
E komo mai (welcome) to Kapolei Lofts. Elevate your lifestyle with a new 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment at our pet-friendly apartment community in Kapolei.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-506 Makalea St # 136
91-506 Makalea Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1259 sqft
This property was newly renovated top to bottom in 2018. NO carpet in this entire home (LifeProof luxury vinyl plank flooring and tile throughout the home).

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-815 Launahele St
91-815 Launahele Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
1910 sqft
Come see this pet friendly 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with a large loft in Ewa Beach. Featuring a fenced-in yard, open floor plan, AC throughout, ceiling fans, breakfast bar, large patio, and more.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
98-1060 Komo Mai Dr. #D
98-1060 Komo Mai Drive, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1435 sqft
Extremely spacious 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Townhouse located at Hillside Terrace in Aiea!! - Hillside Terrace Two 98-1060 Komo Mai Dr.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1034 Kaihohonu St
91-1034 Kaihohonu Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1803 sqft
91-1034 Kaihohonu St Available 06/14/20 Great 4bd/2.5ba/2 car garage single family home in Ocean Pointe! - KEY FEATURES: Year Built: 2004 Living Area: 1,803 sq ft Bedrooms: 4 Beds Bathrooms: 2.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-6032 Kohi St.
92-6032 Kohi Street, Makakilo, HI
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2360 sqft
92-6032 Kohi St. Available 07/06/20 4 Br 2.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1203 Kuano'o Street
91-1203 Kuanoo Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
2381 sqft
4 bdrms/ 3 ba/ attached garage/ fenced yard - Property Id: 97920 91-1203 Kuanoo Street Ewa Beach, HI 96706 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 story single family home, enclosed garage fits 2 cars + driveway, and ample street parking / 2,381 sf/ covered

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
94-1480 Lanikuhana #530
94-1480 Lanikuhana Avenue, Mililani Town, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
897 sqft
2br - 897ft2 - Mililani Knob Hill 2 Bed 1.5 Bath 2 Parking Townhome (94-1480 Lanikuhana Ave., Unit 530) - This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, 2 parking space townhome in Mililani that has been tastefully renovated.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
95-019 WAIHONU STREET #B303
95-019 Waihonu St, Waipio Acres, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,450
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
For Rent | 3rd Floor Walk-Up | 1bd, 1ba, 1 assigned parking | Woodlawn Terrace - This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 parking condominium in Waipio Valley offers an open clean feel and seeks its next long term tenancy.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
932 Paaaina Street
932 Paaaina Street, Pearl City, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Pearl City 2 Bedroom - Pearl City 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 2 tandem parking unit with wet bar only. New luxury vinyl tile, split AC system and instant heat gas water heater. Shared laundry and patio area with main house.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-967 Makakilo Dr. Unit 2
92-967 Makakilo Drive, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1411 sqft
92-967 Makakilo Dr. Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 3BR/1.5BA/2Parking at breezy Makakilo.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-729 Moanalua Loop #221
98-729 Moanalua Loop, Waimalu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly Renovated 3 BR, 1.5 BA with a Lanai close to Pearl Ridge Mall - Beautifully renovated 2 BR, 1 BA and ADDITIONAL separate 1 BR with half bath unit with a lanai on the second floor at Pearl Ridge Terraces. There is 1 assigned parking stall.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
94-240 Noholoa Ct Apt 3
94-240 Noholoa Court, Mililani Town, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1275 sqft
3/2.5/2 Spacious Townhome Centrally Located In Mililani - Please call Kimoli (RS 79941) for showings @ (808) 699-9350 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
91-1476 Halahua St
91-1476 Halahua Street, Kapolei, HI
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
2180 sqft
91-1476 Halahua St Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bdrm, 3 Bath Home w/Swimming Pool & Hot Tub - Fantastic opportunity to rent this Kapolei Knolls 4 bedroom, 3 bath, den, two story home, 2 car garage.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-754 Welo St
92-754 Welo Street, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1938 sqft
92-754 Welo St Available 07/16/20 3br/2.
City Guide for Waipahu, HI

When the state of Hawaii was once just the Kingdom of Hawaii, all the kings men and all the kings horses (and anyone else deemed a big whig royal family member) would vacation on Waipahu to bask in its refreshing spring.

On the island of Honolulu, nestled on a small inlet, is the city of Waipahu, which in Hawaiian translates to water bursting or gushing forth. It's a coastal town with a population just under 40,000. In the grand scope of Hawaii, Waipahu is one of the more down-to-earth cities, boasting a more inexpensive housing market than most of the state. You can move here without breaking the bank! This city does not thrive on the tourism industry but keeps its focus on the people who make the city just what it is on a daily basis. Looking to move in? Take a gander at some of your options: See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Waipahu, HI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Waipahu renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

