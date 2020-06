Amenities

PLANTATION TOWN APTS 2BR/1BA/1PKG CONDOMINIUM - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015



AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.



VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.



DESCRIPTION:

Rarely available 2BR/1BA/1PKG in the highly sought after Plantation Town Apartments. Secured entry. New flooring and repainted. Washer and Dryer in unit. Easy to see.



KEY FEATURES:

Property Type: Condominium

Interior Area: 555sf

Lanai Area: 27sf

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: 1



PROPERTY FEATURES:

Air Conditioner

Range/Oven

Refrigerator

Microwave Hood

Washer and Dryer

Flooring: Laminate



BUILDING FEATURES:

Secured Entry

Secured Parking

Resident Manager

Security

Recreation Area

Guest Parking



LEASE TERMS:

Non Smoking

No Pets

Minimum Lease: 1 Year

Security Deposit and First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy

Credit and Background Check Required

Renter's Insurance Required

Rental Application Fee: $51



HI Pacific Property Management LLC

Rental Hotline: (808)445-9223

PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701

RB# 21817



(RLNE3704546)