Waipahu, HI
94-1005 HALEKAPIO ST.
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:42 AM

94-1005 HALEKAPIO ST.

94-1005 Halekapio Street · (808) 487-1561
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

94-1005 Halekapio Street, Waipahu, HI 96797
Waipahu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 94-1005 HALEKAPIO ST. · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2010 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Single Family Home with Lots of Room - Spacious 4 bdrm, 2.5 bath single family home convenient location with views, attached enclosed garage, central air, stainless steel kitchen appliances; high ceilings in living room area, easy freeway access , within 5 minutes to Waikele Center/Outlet. One year lease and good credit required, NO PETS/NO SMOKING, $20 application fee per adult, Renters Insurance required.
"For inquiries and showing appointments, please contact Laurie Suarez property manager at Horita Realty LLC. (RB21153) at 808-428-3872.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5638392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94-1005 HALEKAPIO ST. have any available units?
94-1005 HALEKAPIO ST. has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 94-1005 HALEKAPIO ST. currently offering any rent specials?
94-1005 HALEKAPIO ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94-1005 HALEKAPIO ST. pet-friendly?
No, 94-1005 HALEKAPIO ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waipahu.
Does 94-1005 HALEKAPIO ST. offer parking?
Yes, 94-1005 HALEKAPIO ST. does offer parking.
Does 94-1005 HALEKAPIO ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 94-1005 HALEKAPIO ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 94-1005 HALEKAPIO ST. have a pool?
No, 94-1005 HALEKAPIO ST. does not have a pool.
Does 94-1005 HALEKAPIO ST. have accessible units?
No, 94-1005 HALEKAPIO ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 94-1005 HALEKAPIO ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 94-1005 HALEKAPIO ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 94-1005 HALEKAPIO ST. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 94-1005 HALEKAPIO ST. has units with air conditioning.
