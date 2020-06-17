94-1005 HALEKAPIO ST.

Amenities
Beautiful Single Family Home with Lots of Room - Spacious 4 bdrm, 2.5 bath single family home convenient location with views, attached enclosed garage, central air, stainless steel kitchen appliances; high ceilings in living room area, easy freeway access , within 5 minutes to Waikele Center/Outlet. One year lease and good credit required, NO PETS/NO SMOKING, $20 application fee per adult, Renters Insurance required.
"For inquiries and showing appointments, please contact Laurie Suarez property manager at Horita Realty LLC. (RB21153) at 808-428-3872.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5638392)