Apartment List
/
HI
/
waimalu
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

118 Apartments for rent in Waimalu, HI with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-729 Moanalua Loop #221
98-729 Moanalua Loop, Waimalu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly Renovated 3 BR, 1.5 BA with a Lanai close to Pearl Ridge Mall - Beautifully renovated 2 BR, 1 BA and ADDITIONAL separate 1 BR with half bath unit with a lanai on the second floor at Pearl Ridge Terraces. There is 1 assigned parking stall.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-487 Koauka Lp #B1808
98-487 Koauka Loop, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WELL MAINTAINED LARGE 2BR/2BA/2PKG IN IDEAL LOCATION (PARK AT PEARL RIDGE) - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-351 Koauka Loop
98-351 Koauka Loop, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
933 sqft
Rental Property! Great View! Great Location! Short driving distance to JBPHH Base. Secured building. Must visit to appreciate. Currently Occupied. Must give 24 hours notice for showing NO Pets. NO Sec.8 . Move in ready July 5, 2020.
Results within 1 mile of Waimalu

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
98-1060 Komo Mai Dr. #D
98-1060 Komo Mai Drive, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1435 sqft
Extremely spacious 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Townhouse located at Hillside Terrace in Aiea!! - Hillside Terrace Two 98-1060 Komo Mai Dr.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
99-040 Upapalu Dr. #E
99-040 Upapalu Dr, Aiea, HI
Studio
$1,600
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available on July 7, 2020...A nicely done pet friendly apartment that can be considered an extra large 3 room studio. It is in a small building. It is located in Aiea, not far from military bases, Pearlridge Mall and public transportation.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-1429 Akaaka Street
98-1429 Akaaka Street, Aiea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1608 sqft
Large renovated, split level 2 bedroom, 2 bath house with 2 car carport on lot with another home. Utilities included; electric, water, sewer and basic cable. Large lanai and wonderful ocean view. Avail 6/9/2020! Sorry, no pets.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-635 Kaahele Street
98-635 Kaahele Street, Pearl City, HI
6 Bedrooms
$4,900
3580 sqft
PET FRIENDLY EXECUTIVE ROYAL SUMMIT HOME WITH SOLAR PV PANELS, HUGE BACKYARD 40'X50' (2000 sf) with 240 sf covered patio great for relaxing and entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Waimalu
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Kalihi - Palama
2 Units Available
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,050
385 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Kam IV Apartments. We offer Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom apartment homes. Kam IV Apartments is conveniently located near shopping and freeway access.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1072 Kaunoa St.
91-1072 Kaunoa Street, West Loch Estate, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1248 sqft
Westloch Estates - Three bedroom Home - Foster Realty, Inc.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1002 Mahinahina Street
94-1002 Mahinahina Street, Waikele, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1600 sqft
WAIKELE LIVING!! 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage with fabulous views of the Golf Course!! - Rental Address: 94-1002 Mahinahina Street Waipahu, HI 96797 Rent: $3,350.00 Per Month Deposit: $3,350.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
932 Paaaina Street
932 Paaaina Street, Pearl City, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Pearl City 2 Bedroom - Pearl City 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 2 tandem parking unit with wet bar only. New luxury vinyl tile, split AC system and instant heat gas water heater. Shared laundry and patio area with main house.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-511 Lumiaina Street #N202
94-511 Luminana Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
657 sqft
Great unit! 2Bd/1Ba on 2nd floor w/1 assigned parking stall at Mahi Ko at Waikele - KEY FEATURES: Year Built: 1993 Sq Footage: 657 sq ft. Bedrooms: 2 Beds Bathrooms: 1 Bath Parking: 1 Reserved Lease Duration: 1 Year Deposit: $1675.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
1033 Kaweloka Street - Back
1033 Kaweloka Street, Pearl City, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
700 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 bath 2 parking (tandem) in Pearl City. Water/sewer included. Final candidate subject to $30 credit check fee. If interested, please text or call us, do not inquire via web.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
1520 Hooli Circle
1520 Hooli Circle, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1242 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath unit in Duplex with a separate dining area and 270sf covered deck. Many fruit trees and large garden with flowers and plants. One covered parking in the garage. Plenty street parking available. Washer & Dryer in the garage.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
1 Unit Available
5080 Likini Street
5080 Likini Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1504 sqft
Country Club Plaza is one of the most desirable buildings in the Salt Lake area and is in the Moanalua School District for middle and high school.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-207 Paioa Place #M203
94-207 Paioa Place, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
657 sqft
Spacious & Partially Furnished 2 Bedroom w/ Patio & 2 Parking - This beautiful partially furnished 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom townhouse comes with 2 parking stalls and is move in ready.

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-814 Hohiu Place
94-814 Hohiu Place, Royal Kunia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Village Park, Newer House 3 bedroom, 3 bath fenced yard, garage, pet negotiable - Village Park, Newer House 3 bedroom, 3 bath fenced yard, covered garage Description: 3 bedroom, 3 bath (1 of the bath is at the back patio) house on a cul-de-sac,
Results within 10 miles of Waimalu
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:31am
Wahiawa
10 Units Available
Palms of Kilani
1060 Kilani Ave, Wahiawa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
715 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
792 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,149
1025 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Community contains laundry center. Within walking distance of Wahiawa District Park. Plenty of nearby shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
27 Units Available
Kalaeloa
4285 Independence Rd, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,238
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1397 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$3,018
1535 sqft
Incredible townhome-style units in a close-knit community near stunning beaches and Oahu's greatest attractions. Eleven different floor plans to choose from. Close to H-1 Freeway and steps from shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Mccully - Moiliili
4 Units Available
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,550
522 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
730 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Punahou Heights Apartment Homes. You can't beat the location on the corner of Young and Punahou. Spacious floor plans offer large open floor plans with wood like flooring, great kitchens.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
10 Units Available
Kapolei Lofts
761 Wakea Street, Kapolei, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,033
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,416
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,606
1293 sqft
E komo mai (welcome) to Kapolei Lofts. Elevate your lifestyle with a new 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment at our pet-friendly apartment community in Kapolei.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Mccully - Moiliili
3 Units Available
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,271
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
550 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience your new home at Kapiolani Village Apartments. Located in Honolulu's 96814 area, living at this community gives you a variety of nearby highlights.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Waikiki
6 Units Available
Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,050
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
460 sqft
Conveniently located at the edge of Waikiki! Our 3 story walk-up apartment homes are located between Ala Moana and Waikiki. Our neighborhood puts you within walking distance to all life's needs.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1 Unit Available
Kewalo Apartments
1442 Kewalo Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,395
320 sqft
Welcome home to Kewalo Apartments. Your future community offers Studio apartment homes. Kewalo Apartments is conveniently located at 1442 Kewalo Street in lovely Makiki.
City Guide for Waimalu, HI

O ke aloha ke kuleana o kahi malihini. --Love is the host in strange lands.

Life has its ups and downs no matter where you live. However, when you can end your day sipping Mai Tais, gazing out over the last and most beautiful sunset of the day surrounded by the sounds of crashing waves and gentle island breezes, it's just a little bit harder to let it get to you. Waimalu is located at the base of the Ewa Forest Preserve on East Loch just north of iconic Pearl Harbor and adjacent Pearl City. Immersed in history, culture and more scenic retreats than you can shake your hula skirt at, life in Waimalu is life in the definition of paradise. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Waimalu, HI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Waimalu renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Waimalu 1 BedroomsWaimalu 2 BedroomsWaimalu 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWaimalu 3 Bedrooms
Waimalu Apartments with BalconyWaimalu Apartments with GymWaimalu Apartments with ParkingWaimalu Apartments with Pool
Waimalu Apartments with Washer-DryerWaimalu Dog Friendly ApartmentsWaimalu Pet Friendly PlacesWaimalu Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HIWaianae, HIWaipio Acres, HI
Aiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HIMaili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HI
Makakilo, HIMililani Town, HIOcean Pointe, HIMililani Mauka, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HIWest Loch Estate, HIKaneohe, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College