118 Apartments for rent in Waimalu, HI with balcony

O ke aloha ke kuleana o kahi malihini. --Love is the host in strange lands.

Life has its ups and downs no matter where you live. However, when you can end your day sipping Mai Tais, gazing out over the last and most beautiful sunset of the day surrounded by the sounds of crashing waves and gentle island breezes, it's just a little bit harder to let it get to you. Waimalu is located at the base of the Ewa Forest Preserve on East Loch just north of iconic Pearl Harbor and adjacent Pearl City. Immersed in history, culture and more scenic retreats than you can shake your hula skirt at, life in Waimalu is life in the definition of paradise.