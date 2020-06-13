118 Apartments for rent in Waimalu, HI with balcony
O ke aloha ke kuleana o kahi malihini. --Love is the host in strange lands.
Life has its ups and downs no matter where you live. However, when you can end your day sipping Mai Tais, gazing out over the last and most beautiful sunset of the day surrounded by the sounds of crashing waves and gentle island breezes, it's just a little bit harder to let it get to you. Waimalu is located at the base of the Ewa Forest Preserve on East Loch just north of iconic Pearl Harbor and adjacent Pearl City. Immersed in history, culture and more scenic retreats than you can shake your hula skirt at, life in Waimalu is life in the definition of paradise. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Waimalu renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.