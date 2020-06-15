All apartments in Waimalu
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

98-450 Koauka Lp. 807

98-450 Koauka Loop · (808) 386-3113
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

98-450 Koauka Loop, Waimalu, HI 96701
Aiea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 98-450 Koauka Lp. 807 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 514 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
gym
pool
sauna
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
sauna
The Highlander - 1/1/1 - Electricity Included! - Great corner unit with Pearl Harbor views. One bedroom, one bath, one covered parking stall located near the building's entrance for added convenience. Secured, well - maintained building, conveniently located near Pearlridge Shopping Center, restaurants, banks, and schools. Newer washer/dryer in unit plus community laundry facilities available on property. Guest parking available. Includes electricity, water and sewer! Great amenities include a pool, whirlpool, sauna, BBQ and exercise room.

(RLNE4705668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 98-450 Koauka Lp. 807 have any available units?
98-450 Koauka Lp. 807 has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 98-450 Koauka Lp. 807 have?
Some of 98-450 Koauka Lp. 807's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 98-450 Koauka Lp. 807 currently offering any rent specials?
98-450 Koauka Lp. 807 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 98-450 Koauka Lp. 807 pet-friendly?
No, 98-450 Koauka Lp. 807 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waimalu.
Does 98-450 Koauka Lp. 807 offer parking?
Yes, 98-450 Koauka Lp. 807 does offer parking.
Does 98-450 Koauka Lp. 807 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 98-450 Koauka Lp. 807 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 98-450 Koauka Lp. 807 have a pool?
Yes, 98-450 Koauka Lp. 807 has a pool.
Does 98-450 Koauka Lp. 807 have accessible units?
No, 98-450 Koauka Lp. 807 does not have accessible units.
Does 98-450 Koauka Lp. 807 have units with dishwashers?
No, 98-450 Koauka Lp. 807 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 98-450 Koauka Lp. 807 have units with air conditioning?
No, 98-450 Koauka Lp. 807 does not have units with air conditioning.
