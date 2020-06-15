98-450 Koauka Lp. 807

Amenities

in unit laundry parking gym pool sauna bbq/grill

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill guest parking sauna

The Highlander - 1/1/1 - Electricity Included! - Great corner unit with Pearl Harbor views. One bedroom, one bath, one covered parking stall located near the building's entrance for added convenience. Secured, well - maintained building, conveniently located near Pearlridge Shopping Center, restaurants, banks, and schools. Newer washer/dryer in unit plus community laundry facilities available on property. Guest parking available. Includes electricity, water and sewer! Great amenities include a pool, whirlpool, sauna, BBQ and exercise room.



(RLNE4705668)