Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:24 PM

12 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Wailuku, HI

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wailuku Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
415 Kamalei Circle
415 Kamalei Circle, Kahului, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2000 sqft
Available 06/15/20 House for Rent - Property Id: 293521 Large single story house with a 3 bdr 2.5 bath and an upstairs Loft. On a large golf course lot. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Results within 5 miles of Wailuku

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Waikapu Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
150 Hauoli Street
150 Hauoli Street, Maalaea, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,750
559 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Wailuku. Amenities included: dishwasher, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and ocean view from lanai. Utilities included: cable and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: May 25th 2020.
Results within 10 miles of Wailuku

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
44 Kanani Rd. #3-306
44 Kanani Rd, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1059 sqft
Maui - 3 Bedroom at Hale Kanani across from Cove Park - Light and airy end unit in building 3 of Hale Kanani. This unfurnished 3 bedroom 2 bath unit is ready to move i. This unnit also includes central air conditioning.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ka`ono`ulu Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
40 Halili Lane #4M
40 Halili Ln, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
961 sqft
Furnished 3 Bedroom Close to N Kihei Beach - A really nicely furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath ground floor condo in the Villas at Kenolio condo complex in N Kihei. Turnkey and ready to go. 2 Parking spaces right in front of unit.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Paunau Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
642 Wainee #F
642 Wainee Street, Lahaina, HI
Studio
$3,750
Lahaina Town 642 Wainee St - This unfurnished 3 bedroom + loft / 2.5 bathroom / 2 car carport is located in the heart of Lahaina, gated subdivision. Recently remodeled granite counter tops, new plumbing fixtures, freshly painted.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Këökea Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
162 Mahina Street
162 Mahina Street, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
498 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath unfurnished cottage in quiet neighborhood.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
1503 Umeke Circle
1503 Umeke Cir, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
2380 sqft
Brand New Construction 3 Bed/2bath Home in gated Community in Kihei - A newly built, unfurnished 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath + den single family home with central AC and upgrades in the gated Hokulani Golf Villas subdivision.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ka`ono`ulu Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
80 Halili Lane 8-D Villas @ Kenolio
80 Halili Ln, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
906 sqft
80 Halili Lane 8-D Villas @ Kenolio Available 07/01/20 Ground Floor Villas @ Kenolio , 3 Bed/ 2 Bath , + Pool, Jacuzzi, & Gym - One of the best locations in the complex! Ground floor unit with a nice green lanai area for outside entertainment and

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Moalii Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
45 E Kuu Aku Lane, #315
45 E Kuu Aku Ln, Lahaina, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1395 sqft
Hoonanea Townhome - 3-bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, large tiled backyard. Large master bedroom on top floor. Single car garage and one additional parking space. Unfurnished, Pets ok. Right in the heart of Lahaina. Property is currently on the market.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pahoa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
415 Hokiokio Place
415 Hokiokio Place, Launiupoko, HI
5 Bedrooms
$15,104
- This is one of a kind executive style home, furnished 5 bedroom / 2 full bathrooms / 2 half bathrooms with 4,630 square feet under roof. Panoramic setting on a 5 acre estate. If privacy is what you desire, your home..

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Moalii Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
28 E Kuu Aku Ln Unit 508
28 E Kuu Aku Ln, Lahaina, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1165 sqft
Bright and Sunny UNFURNISHED Townhouse 3 Bedroom - 2 Bath w/ Attached 1 Car Garage + 1 Designated Parking Space, 4 zone split A/C system, covered lanai, washer/dryer, microwave, dishwasher, Mountain Views, Walk to Shopping, Restaurants, Front

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
61 Laumakani Loop
61 Laumakani Loop, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1270 sqft
Located within walking distance to Azeka Mall, Safeway, and multiple schools, this home is in the perfect location for you! This well maintained home offers air conditioning, is cable and internet ready, has a washer dryer, and a low maintenance
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Wailuku, HI

Finding an apartment in Wailuku that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

