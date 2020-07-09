All apartments in Wailea
Find more places like 3950 Kalai Waa Street # V-201.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wailea, HI
/
3950 Kalai Waa Street # V-201
Last updated July 9 2020 at 4:26 AM

3950 Kalai Waa Street # V-201

3950 Kalai Waa Street · (808) 725-3326
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wailea
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3950 Kalai Waa Street, Wailea, HI 96753
Paeahu Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 949 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
WAILEA FAIRWAY VILLAS...one of Wailea's most sought after areas. Located close to Wailea's favorite restaurants and popular golf courses. This beautiful furnished second floor unit looks over a golf course lined with ocean views. Rent includes water, trash, and access to all the property's amenities: Pool, Fitness Room, and BBQ area. Washer and dryer included. AC units in all living areas.
Tenant is responsible for electric, cable, and internet.

No pets. No smoking. Longer lease preferred with 6 month Minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3950 Kalai Waa Street # V-201 have any available units?
3950 Kalai Waa Street # V-201 has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3950 Kalai Waa Street # V-201 have?
Some of 3950 Kalai Waa Street # V-201's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3950 Kalai Waa Street # V-201 currently offering any rent specials?
3950 Kalai Waa Street # V-201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3950 Kalai Waa Street # V-201 pet-friendly?
No, 3950 Kalai Waa Street # V-201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wailea.
Does 3950 Kalai Waa Street # V-201 offer parking?
Yes, 3950 Kalai Waa Street # V-201 offers parking.
Does 3950 Kalai Waa Street # V-201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3950 Kalai Waa Street # V-201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3950 Kalai Waa Street # V-201 have a pool?
Yes, 3950 Kalai Waa Street # V-201 has a pool.
Does 3950 Kalai Waa Street # V-201 have accessible units?
No, 3950 Kalai Waa Street # V-201 does not have accessible units.
Does 3950 Kalai Waa Street # V-201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3950 Kalai Waa Street # V-201 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3950 Kalai Waa Street # V-201 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3950 Kalai Waa Street # V-201 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3950 Kalai Waa Street # V-201?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Wailea 2 BedroomsWailea 3 Bedrooms
Wailea Apartments with ParkingWailea Apartments with Pools
Wailea Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lahaina, HIKahului, HI
Kihei, HIWailuku, HI
Makawao, HINapili-Honokowai, HI
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity