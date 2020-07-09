3950 Kalai Waa Street # V-201

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access

WAILEA FAIRWAY VILLAS...one of Wailea's most sought after areas. Located close to Wailea's favorite restaurants and popular golf courses. This beautiful furnished second floor unit looks over a golf course lined with ocean views. Rent includes water, trash, and access to all the property's amenities: Pool, Fitness Room, and BBQ area. Washer and dryer included. AC units in all living areas.

Tenant is responsible for electric, cable, and internet.



No pets. No smoking. Longer lease preferred with 6 month Minimum.