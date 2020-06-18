68-1691 Akaula St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool media room tennis court yoga

Spoil Yourself At Sunset Ridge in Waikoloa Village - Spoil yourself with this lovely home, located in desirable Sunset Ridge in Waikoloa Village. Here are just some of the features:



• New kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops

• New stainless steel refrigerator/freezer, new stove, new dishwasher, microwave

• Extended kitchen granite counter bar

• New washer and dryer

• New ceiling/light fan in dining area

• Ceiling/light fans in all 3 bedrooms

• Master bath has double shower heads

• Master bedroom opens to front lanai

• Master bedroom is spacious with over-sized walk-in closet

• Master bedroom is on opposite side of home from guest rooms



Split system A/C in the Master bedroom and Living room



Waikoloa Village homeowners enjoy the amenity center, which includes the restaurant, tennis courts, pool, pickle ball and discounted golf. This home is just minutes away from Post Office, KTA Market, restaurants, churches, banks, medical office, yoga and the new shopping center coming in 2020! Just a 10-minute drive to the best beaches on the island, world-class golf, luxury resorts, theater and shops. This home is ready for you to move in.



Showings are performed Monday-Friday from 8am to 4pm. An application fee of $38.00 would apply to all applicants over the age of 18. Rental security deposit is equal to first month rent.



NO PETS - NO SMOKING



Rent: $3000 per month + GE Tax.

** Landscaping & Refuse incl. **



Please contact Nick Benoit or Amanda van Weert for more information or the schedule a showing



Nick Benoit

RA| Property Manager

Elite Pacific Properties

808.334.0548

Nick.benoit@elitepacific.com

RS-74367



Amanda van Weert

RA| Property Manager

Elite Pacific Properties

808.334-0548

Amanda.vanweert@elitepacific.com

RB-22549



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5683341)