Waikoloa Village, HI
68-1691 Akaula St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

68-1691 Akaula St

68-1691 Akaula Street · (808) 990-1688
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

68-1691 Akaula Street, Waikoloa Village, HI 96738
Waikoloa Ahupua`a

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 68-1691 Akaula St · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1714 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
media room
tennis court
yoga
Spoil Yourself At Sunset Ridge in Waikoloa Village - Spoil yourself with this lovely home, located in desirable Sunset Ridge in Waikoloa Village. Here are just some of the features:

• New kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops
• New stainless steel refrigerator/freezer, new stove, new dishwasher, microwave
• Extended kitchen granite counter bar
• New washer and dryer
• New ceiling/light fan in dining area
• Ceiling/light fans in all 3 bedrooms
• Master bath has double shower heads
• Master bedroom opens to front lanai
• Master bedroom is spacious with over-sized walk-in closet
• Master bedroom is on opposite side of home from guest rooms

Split system A/C in the Master bedroom and Living room

Waikoloa Village homeowners enjoy the amenity center, which includes the restaurant, tennis courts, pool, pickle ball and discounted golf. This home is just minutes away from Post Office, KTA Market, restaurants, churches, banks, medical office, yoga and the new shopping center coming in 2020! Just a 10-minute drive to the best beaches on the island, world-class golf, luxury resorts, theater and shops. This home is ready for you to move in.

Showings are performed Monday-Friday from 8am to 4pm. An application fee of $38.00 would apply to all applicants over the age of 18. Rental security deposit is equal to first month rent.

NO PETS - NO SMOKING

Rent: $3000 per month + GE Tax.
** Landscaping & Refuse incl. **

Please contact Nick Benoit or Amanda van Weert for more information or the schedule a showing

Nick Benoit
RA| Property Manager
Elite Pacific Properties
808.334.0548
Nick.benoit@elitepacific.com
RS-74367

Amanda van Weert
RA| Property Manager
Elite Pacific Properties
808.334-0548
Amanda.vanweert@elitepacific.com
RB-22549

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5683341)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

