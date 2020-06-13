Apartment List
55 Apartments for rent in Waikele, HI with balcony

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1002 Mahinahina Street
94-1002 Mahinahina Street, Waikele, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1600 sqft
WAIKELE LIVING!! 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage with fabulous views of the Golf Course!! - Rental Address: 94-1002 Mahinahina Street Waipahu, HI 96797 Rent: $3,350.00 Per Month Deposit: $3,350.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-511 Lumiaina Street #N202
94-511 Luminana Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
657 sqft
Great unit! 2Bd/1Ba on 2nd floor w/1 assigned parking stall at Mahi Ko at Waikele - KEY FEATURES: Year Built: 1993 Sq Footage: 657 sq ft. Bedrooms: 2 Beds Bathrooms: 1 Bath Parking: 1 Reserved Lease Duration: 1 Year Deposit: $1675.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-207 Paioa Place #M203
94-207 Paioa Place, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
657 sqft
Spacious & Partially Furnished 2 Bedroom w/ Patio & 2 Parking - This beautiful partially furnished 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom townhouse comes with 2 parking stalls and is move in ready.
Results within 1 mile of Waikele

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-508 Kupuna Loop
94-508 Kupuna Loop, Royal Kunia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1420 sqft
Great rental in Village Park. 3 bedroom/2 bath, enclosed garage, with a spacious family room/living room, outdoor patio, split A/C in master bedroom, Window A/C in living room, ceiling fans.

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-814 Hohiu Place
94-814 Hohiu Place, Royal Kunia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Village Park, Newer House 3 bedroom, 3 bath fenced yard, garage, pet negotiable - Village Park, Newer House 3 bedroom, 3 bath fenced yard, covered garage Description: 3 bedroom, 3 bath (1 of the bath is at the back patio) house on a cul-de-sac,

1 of 19

Last updated April 15 at 09:23am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1071 Hoohele Street
94-1071 Hoohele Street, Royal Kunia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1730 sqft
Big Savings with 22 PV-Photovoltaic Solar Panels and Hot Water Solar to aid in keeping your electricity bill down to a bare-minimum.
Results within 5 miles of Waikele

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-506 Makalea St # 136
91-506 Makalea Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1259 sqft
This property was newly renovated top to bottom in 2018. NO carpet in this entire home (LifeProof luxury vinyl plank flooring and tile throughout the home).

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-815 Launahele St
91-815 Launahele Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
1910 sqft
Come see this pet friendly 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with a large loft in Ewa Beach. Featuring a fenced-in yard, open floor plan, AC throughout, ceiling fans, breakfast bar, large patio, and more.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
98-1060 Komo Mai Dr. #D
98-1060 Komo Mai Drive, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1435 sqft
Extremely spacious 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Townhouse located at Hillside Terrace in Aiea!! - Hillside Terrace Two 98-1060 Komo Mai Dr.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1072 Kaunoa St.
91-1072 Kaunoa Street, West Loch Estate, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1248 sqft
Westloch Estates - Three bedroom Home - Foster Realty, Inc.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1203 Kuano'o Street
91-1203 Kuanoo Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
2381 sqft
4 bdrms/ 3 ba/ attached garage/ fenced yard - Property Id: 97920 91-1203 Kuanoo Street Ewa Beach, HI 96706 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 story single family home, enclosed garage fits 2 cars + driveway, and ample street parking / 2,381 sf/ covered

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
94-1480 Lanikuhana #530
94-1480 Lanikuhana Avenue, Mililani Town, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
897 sqft
2br - 897ft2 - Mililani Knob Hill 2 Bed 1.5 Bath 2 Parking Townhome (94-1480 Lanikuhana Ave., Unit 530) - This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, 2 parking space townhome in Mililani that has been tastefully renovated.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
95-019 WAIHONU STREET #B303
95-019 Waihonu St, Waipio Acres, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,450
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
For Rent | 3rd Floor Walk-Up | 1bd, 1ba, 1 assigned parking | Woodlawn Terrace - This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 parking condominium in Waipio Valley offers an open clean feel and seeks its next long term tenancy.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
932 Paaaina Street
932 Paaaina Street, Pearl City, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Pearl City 2 Bedroom - Pearl City 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 2 tandem parking unit with wet bar only. New luxury vinyl tile, split AC system and instant heat gas water heater. Shared laundry and patio area with main house.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-729 Moanalua Loop #221
98-729 Moanalua Loop, Waimalu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly Renovated 3 BR, 1.5 BA with a Lanai close to Pearl Ridge Mall - Beautifully renovated 2 BR, 1 BA and ADDITIONAL separate 1 BR with half bath unit with a lanai on the second floor at Pearl Ridge Terraces. There is 1 assigned parking stall.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
94-240 Noholoa Ct Apt 3
94-240 Noholoa Court, Mililani Town, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1275 sqft
3/2.5/2 Spacious Townhome Centrally Located In Mililani - Please call Kimoli (RS 79941) for showings @ (808) 699-9350 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
91-1476 Halahua St
91-1476 Halahua Street, Kapolei, HI
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
2180 sqft
91-1476 Halahua St Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bdrm, 3 Bath Home w/Swimming Pool & Hot Tub - Fantastic opportunity to rent this Kapolei Knolls 4 bedroom, 3 bath, den, two story home, 2 car garage.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1149 Mikohu St #26T
91-1149 Mikohu Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,495
485 sqft
Palm Villas II - Click on the photos above for additional pictures! - This unit is located on the 2nd floor and there is an On-Site Resident Manager, Pool, Recreation Center and BBQ area.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-487 Koauka Lp #B1808
98-487 Koauka Loop, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WELL MAINTAINED LARGE 2BR/2BA/2PKG IN IDEAL LOCATION (PARK AT PEARL RIDGE) - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
1033 Kaweloka Street - Back
1033 Kaweloka Street, Pearl City, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
700 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 bath 2 parking (tandem) in Pearl City. Water/sewer included. Final candidate subject to $30 credit check fee. If interested, please text or call us, do not inquire via web.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
99-040 Upapalu Dr. #E
99-040 Upapalu Dr, Aiea, HI
Studio
$1,600
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available on July 7, 2020...A nicely done pet friendly apartment that can be considered an extra large 3 room studio. It is in a small building. It is located in Aiea, not far from military bases, Pearlridge Mall and public transportation.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-6221 Kapolei Parkway
91-6221 Kapolei Parkway, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Rarely available 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom single family home in Ewa Beach. Close to shopping centers, restaurants, community pool, BBQ, and parks.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1011 Aawa Dr
91-1011 Aawa Drive, West Loch Estate, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1644 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome located in a very well maintained community. Very spacious and open floor plan with vaulted ceilings.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-2109 Kaioli Street
91-2109 Kai'oli Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1196 sqft
Well maintained House and Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath single family home with well maintained yard. Fabulous neighborhood located at Ocean Point with community pool and close to shopping center.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Waikele, HI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Waikele renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

