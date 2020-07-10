/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM
18 Apartments for rent in Pupukea, HI with washer-dryer
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North Shore
59-329 Ke Nui Rd.
59-329 Ke Nui Road, Pupukea, HI
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
Newly Remodeled Ocean-View Home With A/C, Steps From Pipeline: Ehukai Beach Hale - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North Shore
59-379 Ke Nui Road
59-379 Ke Nui Road, Pupukea, HI
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
2386 sqft
Banzai Pipeline Paradise Home w/Gorgeous Ocean Views & A/C! Pipeline House - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Results within 1 mile of Pupukea
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North Shore
61-106 Iliohu Way
61-106 Iliohu Way, Honolulu County, HI
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
3358 sqft
Ocean-View Waimea Bay Home With A/C, Two Living Spaces & Kitchens: Waimea Dream - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
North Shore
61-226 Kamehameha Hwy
61-226 Kamehameha Highway, Honolulu County, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1080 sqft
North Shore - 2/1 with 2 parking. Across street from the Ocean. Nice Views! - Available Now! Location, location, location! Fantastic property across the street from the ocean.
Results within 5 miles of Pupukea
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Koolauloa
57-091 Lalo Kuilima Place
57-091 Lalo Kuilima Place, Kawela Bay, HI
1 Bedroom
$3,000
848 sqft
Furnished, beautifully landscaped, ground level unit with private front lanai. Quiet, bright and airy corner unit located on the Turtle Bay East golf course with a screened in lanai off the bedroom. Security gate and one designated parking space.
Results within 10 miles of Pupukea
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Koolauloa
55-279 Kamehameha Hwy
55-279 Hawaii Highway 83, Laie, HI
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
Oceanfront Cottage w/Panoramic Views, Yard, & Private Beach Access. Waipuna - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Wahiawa
1830 Wilikina Dr #805
1830 Wilikina Dr, Wahiawa, HI
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
930 sqft
2 bedroom condo near Schofield and Wahiawa Town! - Renovated unit in excellent condition in Kemoo By Lake, 881 sf interior 2 bedroom/1 bath with large 277sf tiled lanai overlooking unobstructed, tranquil, and panoramic Lake Wilson.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
Koolauloa
54-136 Puuowaa Street
54-136 Puuowaa Street, Hauula, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1104 sqft
Video Showing: Video of this property available at https://youtu.be/r0j8_v7YbW4. We have other properties available for viewing on Cen Pac Properties Youtube Channel. Address: 54-136 Puuowaa St.
1 of 8
Last updated July 9 at 07:40pm
Contact for Availability
North Shore
68-677 Farrington Highway
68-677 Farrington Hwy, Mokuleia, HI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful single family home available immediately! Very quiet area of Mokuleia. Three bedrooms + 2 bath home.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
North Shore
68.121 Au Street #203
68-121 Au St, Mokuleia, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
860 sqft
BEACH FRONT Furnished 2/2/1-pkg in Waialua, O'ahu's North Shore - BEACHFRONT completely renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with tandem assigned 2 open parking stall.
1 of 44
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North Shore
67-291 Kahaone Loop
67-291 Kahaone Loop, Waialua, HI
5 Bedrooms
$36,000
4980 sqft
Kala'iku - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details. Meaning “the great calm, quiet, peace, or serenity,” Kala`iku offers your large group a dream setting for an escape to paradise.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
North Shore
68-055 Akule Street #306
68-055 Akule St, Mokuleia, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,900
685 sqft
Ocean view - 3rd floor 1/1/1 pkg stall, condo in Waialua - AVAILABLE July 1st - Lovely renovated one bedroom one bath condo with all in one full-size washer/dryer, and a parking stall, peek-a-boo ocean view from covered lanai, and a quick stroll to
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Wahiawa
133 Lakeview Unit #5
133 Lakeview Cir, Wahiawa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
747 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! 3BR/1BA/2PKG IN WAHIAWA - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/KKUKlNWUg58 DESCRIPTION: Well maintained 3BR/1BA/2PKG upstairs unit.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Wahiawa
44 LEI AWAPUHI PLACE
44 Lei Awapuhi Place, Wahiawa, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wahiawa House - 2 bedrooms, 1 bath house with carport - For showings: Contact Lurline - 808-487-9500 x 203 or email to Lur@pro808.com. Two bedroom, one bath single family home w/ split a/c in living room and bedrooms.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Wahiawa
23 Westervelt Street
23 Westervelt Street, Wahiawa, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1394 sqft
Single family home with recently renovated master en suite bathroom and 1st floor bathroom. Electric PV! Vinyl flooring and tile throughout. Front and back yard with patio area. NO pets, please. Close to restaurants and shopping.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
North Shore
68-152 Au Street
68-152 Au Street, Mokuleia, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1332 sqft
This is a nice beach side home that features all appliances, wooden cabinetry, granite counter tops, bamboo & tile flooring, ceiling fans, window A/C, lanai, washer/dryer, covered parking & landscaped yard.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North Shore
68-172 Au St.
68-172 Au Street, Mokuleia, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Oahu NorthShore Townhome - Property Id: 308062 This beautiful North Shore home is located right across from one of the most beautiful beaches on the Island. The beach of the sea turtles. Minutes away's from historic Hale'iwa town.
1 of 16
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
North Shore
66-437 Waialua Beach Rd
66-437 Waialua Beach Road, Haleiwa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
928 sqft
Convenient location close to both Haleiwa & Waialua & close to the bike path. This is a 3 bedroom 1.
