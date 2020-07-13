Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:47 AM

26 Apartments for rent in Pupukea, HI with parking

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Shore
59-329 Ke Nui Rd.
59-329 Ke Nui Road, Pupukea, HI
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
Newly Remodeled Ocean-View Home With A/C, Steps From Pipeline: Ehukai Beach Hale - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
North Shore
59-424 Kawowo Road
59-424 Kawowo Road, Pupukea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1290 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pupukea Highlands fully furnished home. Private Corner Portion of Large Lot. Cable T.V./ Internet / Water & Electric are included. Yard Service is done by the owner. Sheets, Towels, Kitchenware and a nice deck.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
North Shore
59-362 Makana Road
59-362 Makana Road, Pupukea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1600 sqft
Terrific 1600 s.f. Single Family Home in Sunset Hills, Pupukea with Panoramic Ocean and Sunset Views! Although this is a 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath "Guest Cottage" ...
Results within 1 mile of Pupukea

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Shore
61-106 Iliohu Way
61-106 Iliohu Way, Honolulu County, HI
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
3358 sqft
Ocean-View Waimea Bay Home With A/C, Two Living Spaces & Kitchens: Waimea Dream - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Shore
61-226 Kamehameha Hwy
61-226 Kamehameha Highway, Honolulu County, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1080 sqft
North Shore - 2/1 with 2 parking. Across street from the Ocean. Nice Views! - Available Now! Location, location, location! Fantastic property across the street from the ocean.
Results within 5 miles of Pupukea

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Koolauloa
56-109 Huehu Place
56-109 Huehu Place, Kahuku, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
3 Bdm 1 Ba Duplex with 1 parking - Kahuku - $500 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
North Shore
66-044 Kamehameha Highway
66-044 Kamehameha Hwy, Haleiwa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
800 sqft
Great location in Haleiwa town. Features include; updated kitchen & bath, granite counter tops, stove, fridge, ceramic tile flooring, ceiling fans & fenced yard. Carport & washer/dryer hook-ups.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Koolauloa
57-091 Lalo Kuilima Place
57-091 Lalo Kuilima Place, Kawela Bay, HI
1 Bedroom
$3,000
848 sqft
Furnished, beautifully landscaped, ground level unit with private front lanai. Quiet, bright and airy corner unit located on the Turtle Bay East golf course with a screened in lanai off the bedroom. Security gate and one designated parking space.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
North Shore
61-753 Papailoa Road
61-753 Papailoa Road, Honolulu County, HI
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
2565 sqft
The perfect beach house for those wanting surf and a good swimming area right out front. This property is relaxed with old-world charm and yet modern day conveniences. It exudes lifestyle living in an unpretentious manner.
Results within 10 miles of Pupukea
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:11am
3 Units Available
Wahiawa
Palms of Kilani
1060 Kilani Ave, Wahiawa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
715 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
792 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Community contains laundry center. Within walking distance of Wahiawa District Park. Plenty of nearby shopping and dining options.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Wahiawa
82 Kaliponi Street
82 Kaliponi Street, Wahiawa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
836 sqft
Video Showing: Video of this property available at https://youtu.be/r0j8_v7YbW4. We have other properties available for viewing on Cen Pac Properties Youtube Channel.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Wahiawa
1830 Wilikina Dr #805
1830 Wilikina Dr, Wahiawa, HI
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
930 sqft
2 bedroom condo near Schofield and Wahiawa Town! - Renovated unit in excellent condition in Kemoo By Lake, 881 sf interior 2 bedroom/1 bath with large 277sf tiled lanai overlooking unobstructed, tranquil, and panoramic Lake Wilson.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Koolauloa
54-136 Puuowaa Street
54-136 Puuowaa Street, Hauula, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1104 sqft
Video Showing: Video of this property available at https://youtu.be/r0j8_v7YbW4. We have other properties available for viewing on Cen Pac Properties Youtube Channel. Address: 54-136 Puuowaa St.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Shore
68.121 Au Street #203
68-121 Au St, Mokuleia, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
860 sqft
BEACH FRONT Furnished 2/2/1-pkg in Waialua, O'ahu's North Shore - BEACHFRONT completely renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with tandem assigned 2 open parking stall.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Shore
68-055 Akule Street #306
68-055 Akule St, Mokuleia, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,900
685 sqft
Ocean view - 3rd floor 1/1/1 pkg stall, condo in Waialua - AVAILABLE July 1st - Lovely renovated one bedroom one bath condo with all in one full-size washer/dryer, and a parking stall, peek-a-boo ocean view from covered lanai, and a quick stroll to

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Wahiawa
133 Lakeview Unit #5
133 Lakeview Cir, Wahiawa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
747 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! 3BR/1BA/2PKG IN WAHIAWA - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/KKUKlNWUg58 DESCRIPTION: Well maintained 3BR/1BA/2PKG upstairs unit.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Wahiawa
30 Koele Way Unit #B2
30 Koele Way, Wahiawa, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
Upgraded Upstairs 3/2/2 Duplex in Wahiawa - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 SEE VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
North Shore
68-355 Kikou Street
68-355 Kikou Street, Mokuleia, HI
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
3406 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 68-355 Kikou Street in Mokuleia. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Wahiawa
23 Westervelt Street
23 Westervelt Street, Wahiawa, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1394 sqft
Single family home with recently renovated master en suite bathroom and 1st floor bathroom. Electric PV! Vinyl flooring and tile throughout. Front and back yard with patio area. NO pets, please. Close to restaurants and shopping.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
North Shore
67-221 Kiapoko Street
67-221 Kiapoko Street, Waialua, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
768 sqft
North Shore-Waialua half of a duplex available now! 3 bedroom/1 bath with carport, fenced yard, washer and dryer connections and a share a utility sink with next door A unit. Very nice condition. Driveway is shared with A unit.

1 of 1

Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
Wahiawa
1603 Eames Street
1603 Eames Street, Wahiawa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
Spacious 3 bed 1.5 baths older home with family room. Large patio. Kitchen with lots of cupboards. Water and electricity included. Reasonable rental price as tenant responsible for yard care. Email mabrigo222@aol.com for showings or call 637-3511

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
North Shore
68-152 Au Street
68-152 Au Street, Mokuleia, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1332 sqft
This is a nice beach side home that features all appliances, wooden cabinetry, granite counter tops, bamboo & tile flooring, ceiling fans, window A/C, lanai, washer/dryer, covered parking & landscaped yard.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Koolauloa
53-549 Kamehameha Highway
53-549 Hawaii Highway 83, Punaluu, HI
Studio
$1,200
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Beach Front Living! Amazing opportunity to live in this beautiful, spacious studio! Includes 1 bathroom and 1 parking stall. Watch the sunrise and sunset and enjoy the white, sandy beach.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Shore
68-172 Au St.
68-172 Au Street, Mokuleia, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Oahu NorthShore Townhome - Property Id: 308062 This beautiful North Shore home is located right across from one of the most beautiful beaches on the Island. The beach of the sea turtles. Minutes away's from historic Hale'iwa town.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Pupukea, HI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pupukea apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

